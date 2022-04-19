Cambridge Community Activities Program volunteers honored

Presented with the Cambridge Community Activities Program’s Youth Athletics Volunteer of the Year Award were the Schutte and the Rue families. Shown are (back row from left) Justin Schutte, Kristine Schutte, Blake Schutte, Jackson Rue and Kristin Rue; and (front row from left) Avery Schutte, and Josephine Rue.
The Cambridge Community Activities Program presented its annual volunteer awards at an April 18 breakfast at Cambridge Market Cafe.
Awardees included CAPCare Volunteer of the Year Bella Hollis and Cambridge Food Pantry Volunteers of the Year Kayla Sipple, Patricia Revollo, and Lynne Haasch. Two entire families — the Schutte and Rue families — were named Youth Athletics Volunteers of the Year.
One more honoree, Kristy James, recognized as CAP’s Aquatics Volunteer of the Year, didn’t attend the breakfast.
“We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without you guys as volunteers,” CAP Executive Director Jordan Nichols said.
CAP Director of Child Care Operations Mandy Hollis presented the award to Hollis, who is her daughter, noting she was not involved in the nomination process.
Other CAPCare staff wrote in nominating her that Hollis “is always willing to be another set of hands regardless of the activity or project going on. And she prioritizes building relationships with our children in and out of the program.”
“Whether it’s doing perler beads with the day camp kids or working craft stations for Breakfast with Santa, or cheering on bikers for the Lake Ripley Ride, we are incredibly lucky to have Bella as part of our program.”
Food Pantry Coordinator Kerry Marren presented volunteer awards to Sipple, Revollo and Haasch.
“I rely 100 percent on the volunteers who come and help out at the food pantry, whether it’s during the day to help stock, or to help with deliveries, or on Monday nights when clients come in to shop,” Marren said, noting that “these three ladies are my core. I’m so grateful for them because they make my job so much easier. The gift that they give back to the community is priceless.”
CAP Director of Athletics and Fitness Operations Adam Hosey presented the Youth Athletics Volunteer Service award to the Schutte and Rue families.
Hosey said when youth athletics resumed after the COVID-19 shutdown, the two families “stepped up like none other,” and continued in 2020 and 2021 to fill a variety of roles from coaches to communicators.
“I cannot thank them enough for their efforts to help wherever they could,” Hosey said.