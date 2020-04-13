Below are the final results, with all wards reporting in the April 7 election, for the Cambridge School District performing arts center referendum as well as school board, county board, town board and village board races in the Cambridge and Deerfield areas.

Cambridge Performing Arts Center referendum

Question #1 - $9.9 million to construct a performing arts center at Cambridge High School

No --1,895

Yes - 771

Question #2 - $150,000 annually to operate PAC

No - 1,831

Yes - 819

Dane County Board District 37

Kathleeen “Kate” McGinnity – 2,683

Kris Breunig - 1,309

Write-ins – 14

Jefferson County Board District 16

Laura Payne – 841

Write-ins - 12

Cambridge School Board

Three 3-year terms and one 2-year term

Tracy Smithback-Travis – 1,539

Julie West - 1,249

Grace Leonard – 1,205

Courtney Reed Jenkins – 1,141

Jim Womble - 1,141

Cambridge Village Board

Three seats

Carla Galler - 471

Eric Wittwer - 437

Wyatt Rose – 403

Write-in – 8

Deerfield Village Board

Three seats

Arnold Evensen – 470

Dave Wilkinson - 452

Gary Wieczorek - 402

Write-in- 16

Deerfield Town Board

Two seats

Nick Brattlie - 370

Randy Behlke - 327

Deerfield School Board

Two seats

Shelley Mack – 923

Autumn Knudtson - 858

Write-ins - 13

Oakland Town Board

Two seats

Tom Jensen – 954

Jimmy DeGidio - 771

Write-in – 15

Rockdale Village Board

Two seats

Jeri Boden - 75

Alicia Hynes – 69

Write-in - 1

