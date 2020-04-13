Below are the final results, with all wards reporting in the April 7 election, for the Cambridge School District performing arts center referendum as well as school board, county board, town board and village board races in the Cambridge and Deerfield areas.
Cambridge Performing Arts Center referendum
Question #1 - $9.9 million to construct a performing arts center at Cambridge High School
No --1,895
Yes - 771
Question #2 - $150,000 annually to operate PAC
No - 1,831
Yes - 819
Dane County Board District 37
Kathleeen “Kate” McGinnity – 2,683
Kris Breunig - 1,309
Write-ins – 14
Jefferson County Board District 16
Laura Payne – 841
Write-ins - 12
Cambridge School Board
Three 3-year terms and one 2-year term
Tracy Smithback-Travis – 1,539
Julie West - 1,249
Grace Leonard – 1,205
Courtney Reed Jenkins – 1,141
Jim Womble - 1,141
Cambridge Village Board
Three seats
Carla Galler - 471
Eric Wittwer - 437
Wyatt Rose – 403
Write-in – 8
Deerfield Village Board
Three seats
Arnold Evensen – 470
Dave Wilkinson - 452
Gary Wieczorek - 402
Write-in- 16
Deerfield Town Board
Two seats
Nick Brattlie - 370
Randy Behlke - 327
Deerfield School Board
Two seats
Shelley Mack – 923
Autumn Knudtson - 858
Write-ins - 13
Oakland Town Board
Two seats
Tom Jensen – 954
Jimmy DeGidio - 771
Write-in – 15
Rockdale Village Board
Two seats
Jeri Boden - 75
Alicia Hynes – 69
Write-in - 1
