AUGUST 9-15
This is the first of what will be a weekly segment while sports is at a standstill during COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some of the sports headlined stories that ran during past editions of The Herald Independent & Cambridge News/Deerfield Independent.
1967 — Alyce Green and Marge Carson won the championship of the third round in the Women’s Golf Tournament at Lake Ripley County Club. Other flight winners included Judy Wipperfuth (1st), Lois Kittelson and Mary Hotmar (2nd), Mary Gates (3rd), Marge Wheeler and Janet Mayo (4th), and Eleanor Kenseth and Ruth Van Holten (6th).
1996 — Molly McGinn, a Nikolay Middle School student, is named the “Best Offensive Player” in the 7th and 8th grade group at the Badgerball Camp hosted by the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team. McGinn is also named to the all-star team and finished second in the Free Throw Contest.
2013 — Dale Nottestad may have finished in second place, but the Cambridge driver took over the points lead in the Late Model division at Jefferson Speedway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.