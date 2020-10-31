CAMBRIDGE — Trey Colts has had some big games during his high school football career, but Friday’s performance is one that will be hard to top.
The Cambridge junior running back accounted for 225 yards from scrimmage, scored three touchdowns and even recovered a fumble in leading the Blue Jays to a 43-13 Eastern Suburban Conference win over archrival Waterloo at Bob Nodolf Field.
“I’m there to do whatever I can,” said Colts, who rushed 24 times for 113 yards and a score while also catching two touchdown passes that covered 112 yards. “If they need me to catch passes, I can do that, and I’m already a running back and I try to get as many yards as I can (there),” Colts said.
“That’s the Trey Colts we’ve been looking for,” said Cambridge head coach Mike Klingbeil.
According to Klingbeil, Cambridge (4-2 overall, 3-1 ESC) has qualified for the two-week postseason playoffs, scheduled to begin Nov. 13. And with a Waterloo win over Marshall, the Blue Jays would finish in a three-way tie for the ESC title, it’s fourth consecutive conference championship after winning the last three Capitol South crowns.
“We go from being worst enemies with Waterloo to now being best friends with them, hoping they beat Marshall,” added Klingbeil.
The Blue Jays made an early statement scoring on the game’s initial drive. A 36-yard Ezra Stein-to-Eli Stein pass set up Ezra’s 1-yard run, capping a seven-play, 65-yard drive.
“We haven’t had an opening drive since Marshall where we got points — we’ve been three-and-out the last three games — so we really emphasized starting strong,” said Klingbeil. “We were missing our passing game earlier in the season and we were able to find Eli, he’s been able to get vertical and break some of those. That allowed us to open up that part of the game.”
Waterloo (3-2, 3-1) helped Cambridge out on the next series. After the Blue Jay defense forced a three-and-out, Eugene Wolff dropped back to punt. However, the snap was over the junior’s head and as he retreated to pick up the loose ball senior Jacob Moody was there to bring him down at the Pirates’ 6-yard line.
Four plays later Colts scored his first touchdown of the night, crashing over from the 1 and Cambridge led 15-0 with 5:33 left in the first quarter.
Cambridge, and Colts, were far from done. After Ezra Stein scored on a 9-yard to cap off the first-quarter scoring, Colts pounced on a fumble to stop a Waterloo drive at the Blue Jay 16. Six plays later, facing a second-and-long, Stein tossed a screen pass to the speedy Colts who took it 57 yards to the house for a 28-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
“The first few games we just thought he was playing tentative, we even asked him if he was all right. But on that screen pass that’s as fast as I’ve seen him run. He’s a special athlete,” said Klingbeil.
“It was great weather, I was feeling it, it was a great football day,” said Colts. “Waterloo is a rival game and I was going to go out and pound the ball.”
Ezra Stein had his best night throwing the football, completing 7-of-10 passes for 192 yards and the two scores to Colts. Eli Stein caught three passes for 69 yards and also led the defense with a pair of interceptions.
Junior defensive lineman Tucker Tesdel added his first interception of the fall.
“We’ve been looking for a marquee win,” said Klingbeil. “We’ve beaten teams that haven’t had great records and we’ve been in some dog fights — this is a Waterloo team that has a winning record — so for us to put up 43 on them and execute as well as we did has really shown how far we’ve come.”
Wolff, the ESC’s second-leading rusher behind Marshall’s Bryce Frank and ahead of Colts, had a game-high 161 yards on 21 carries.
UP NEXT
Cambridge plays Dodgeland in its regular-season finale next Friday. Kickoff in Juneau is 7 p.m.
CAMBRIDGE 43, WATERLOO 13
Waterloo 0 0 7 6 — 13
Cambridge 21 7 0 15 — 43
Cambridge — Ez. Stein 1 run (Ez. Stein kick).
Cambridge — Colts 1 run (Ez. Stein kick).
Cambridge — Ez. Stein 9 run (Ez. Stein kick).
Cambridge — Colts 57 pass from Ez. Stein (Ez. Stein kick).
Waterloo — Christenson 9 pass from Huebner (Moreno kick).
Cambridge — Ez. Stein 1 run (Stein run).
Waterloo — Wolff 55 run (kick failed).
Cambridge — Colts 53 pass from Ez. Stein (Stein kick).
First Downs — W 9, C 14. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — W 39-193, C 45-182. Passing Yards — W 16, C 192. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — W 3-13-3, C 7-10-0. Fumbles-lost — W 2-1, C 3-1. Penalties — W 10-96, C 7-87.
Individual Leaders
Rushing: W: Wolff 21-161; C: Colts 24-113. Passing: W: Huebner 3-13-3, 16; C: Ez. Stein 7-10-0, 192. Receiving: W: Christenson 2-14; C: Colts 2-112, El. Stein 3-69.
