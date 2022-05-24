Deerfield softball clinches Trailways-South Conference title with win over Cambria-Friesland; defeats Fort Atkinson

The Deerfield softball team clinched the Trailways-South Conference title with a 10-0 win over Cambria-Friesland on Thursday, May 19.
Senior Morgan Mack pitched a one-hitter, holding a complete-game shut-out with six strike-outs. At the plate, Mack recorded three RBIs and hit a triple.
Freshman Lydia Mack hit a double and recorded four RBIs. Freshman Cora Nelson, junior Grace Brattlie and junior Addison Kapral each drove in a run in the win.
Deerfield finishes the regular season with an overall record of 18-5 and a conference record of 15-1. The Demons earned the number one seed in the Division 4 playoffs and will face Parkview (8-12) in Deerfield at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24.
Leading hitters — D: Brattlie 3x4 (2B, 3B), Nelson 2x3 (2B), M. Mack 3B, L. Mack 2B; CF: Raley 2B.
Deerfield 5, Fort Atkinson 2
With the game tied at 2-2, junior Grace Brattlie knocked in three runs to put Deerfield ahead in a 5-2 win over Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, May 17.
After Fort Atkinson led off the game with a run, senior Morgan Mack drove in Brattlie on a sacrifice fly. Freshman Lydia Mack gave the Demons a 2-1 lead on an RBI ground-out, scoring freshman Cora Nelson.
Fort Atkinson tied the game in the top of the third before Brattlie drove in junior Karlee Berge, freshman Saige LaChance and freshman Rylee Betthauser. Morgan Mack pitched a complete game, striking out two, allowing three walks.