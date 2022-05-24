 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DEERFIELD SOFTBALL

Deerfield softball clinches Trailways-South Conference title with win over Cambria-Friesland; defeats Fort Atkinson

The Deerfield softball team clinched the Trailways-South Conference title with a 10-0 win over Cambria-Friesland on Thursday, May 19.

Senior Morgan Mack pitched a one-hitter, holding a complete-game shut-out with six strike-outs. At the plate, Mack recorded three RBIs and hit a triple.

Freshman Lydia Mack hit a double and recorded four RBIs. Freshman Cora Nelson, junior Grace Brattlie and junior Addison Kapral each drove in a run in the win.

Deerfield finishes the regular season with an overall record of 18-5 and a conference record of 15-1. The Demons earned the number one seed in the Division 4 playoffs and will face Parkview (8-12) in Deerfield at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24.

Deerfield 10, Cambria-Friesland 0

CF 0 0 0 0 0 X X — 0 1 4

D 4 3 3 0 0 X X — 10 9 0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: M. Mack (W; 5-1-0-0-6-0); CF: Heller (L; 4-9-10-6-6-4).

Leading hitters — D: Brattlie 3x4 (2B, 3B), Nelson 2x3 (2B), M. Mack 3B, L. Mack 2B; CF: Raley 2B.

Deerfield 5, Fort Atkinson 2

With the game tied at 2-2, junior Grace Brattlie knocked in three runs to put Deerfield ahead in a 5-2 win over Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, May 17.

After Fort Atkinson led off the game with a run, senior Morgan Mack drove in Brattlie on a sacrifice fly. Freshman Lydia Mack gave the Demons a 2-1 lead on an RBI ground-out, scoring freshman Cora Nelson.

Fort Atkinson tied the game in the top of the third before Brattlie drove in junior Karlee Berge, freshman Saige LaChance and freshman Rylee Betthauser. Morgan Mack pitched a complete game, striking out two, allowing three walks.

Deerfield 5, Fort Atkinson 2

Fort Atkinson 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 2 10 0

Deerfield 2 0 0 3 0 0 X — 5 7 1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: M. Mack (W; 7-9-2-1-2-3); FA: Holzli (2-1-2-0-1-2), Klauer (L; 4-5-3-3-2-2).

Leading hitters — D: Moore 2x3 (2B), Berge 1x3, Kapral 1x2, Nelson 1x3; FA: Theriault 3x3, Unate 2x4, Riley 1x3.

Tags

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK