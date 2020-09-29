The Deerfield Village Board has canceled trick-or-treat due to COVID-19.
The board voted unanimously on Sept. 28 to not set trick-or-treat hours for Halloween night, Oct. 31. Board members said with coronavirus cases spiking in Dane County, they neither want people to get sick nor want to be liable for that possibility.
Proceeding, Village President Greg Frutiger said, could position the village to be sued.
“It’s another blow to the kids,” Frutiger said. But “I don’t want to promote something, and then somebody gets sick by it,” he said.
“I don’t see why we would want to publicly encourage this. Seeing the statistics, to me it doesn’t look like it’s worth the risk,” board member Don Kositzke agreed.
Frutiger said the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department is planning a drive-up event for children on Halloween night. The village board encouraged local residents to reach out to the fire department to see if they need candy donations for that.
