Waterloo School Board strikes down mask mandate

After pressure from parents who were against a recent mask mandate in schools, the Waterloo School Board opted to get rid of the mandate.
The Sept. 16 mandate requiring masks was rescinded Sept. 30 in a special board meeting, which was called after members received requests from parents for an explanation as to why it was put in place.
There were some attendees in favor of keeping the mask mandate in place, but many in the crowd were against the mandate and wanted it struck down immediately. Many of those who wanted the mandate struck down even heckled and booed those who made comments in favor of keeping the mask mandate going. Some chose to attend via teleconference, most of whom were in favor of keeping the mandate in place.
One of those who spoke via teleconference, who identified himself as Christopher, said he had a child with special needs and he appreciated what the district had done with the mask mandate.
“We are for whatever keeps our kids safe. That’s just not our kids, but all kids in general,” Christopher said. “I feel that teachers have made every step from what I’ve seen to ensure the safety of our kids, and I really appreciate it. I have been attending school on Thursdays with my son because we don’t have nursing to send him to school with. I have been very impressed with what I have seen thus far. It hasn’t been easy for us. Last year when COVID had hit, we chose to keep our children at home because of our son’s disorder and he’s more susceptible to these types of things. It could be fatal. The district is deciding to go with what the government is saying and go with the mask mandate. We appreciate it because it allows our child and our other child to go to school. We know it’s not a one-stop shop and it protects them completely, but it gives a better chance for our child to attend school since they missed it last year.”
Some criticized the mandate by questioning the effectiveness of masks.
Matthew Breselow, who has two sons in the Waterloo School District, spoke in disagreement to the mandate. Breselow identified himself as a former chemical operations specialist for the U.S. military.
“My concern with this mandated mask requirement has everything to do with the PPE (personal protective equipment) effect. A full-op chemical operations suit has 80-percent effectiveness in all-out chemical warfare, biological warfare (and) even less than nuclear warfare,” Breselow said. “Your requirement for cloth masks, at best, has a 60-percent effectiveness, if worn correctly 100% of the time and is cleaned and sanitized at the end of every evening. You know, just as well as I do, that kids are rarely wearing their masks correctly throughout the day. There are reports of multiple mask breaks for the students who need them, and I do appreciate that. My sons also appreciate that.
“But to mandate masks inside a single building makes zero sense. Our kids play together during the week (and) they play together on the weekends without masks. They go to the store, they go to the gas station, they’re active in the communities (without masks). When we are out in the public, Jefferson County does not have a mask mandate, which means they are being exposed to potential COVID cases out of the school. With a maximum of 60% percent effectiveness, it has been proven that COVID can still spread with masks.”
Breselow said the optional policy was “the correct way to go.”
“It gave us, the parents, the opportunity to express exactly what we wanted for our children and to give our children the opportunity to make the decision for themselves based on how they felt. Both of my sons broke down over the weekend prior to the mask mandate saying they didn’t want to go to school if they had to wear masks,” Breselow said. “Both of them have a difficulty breathing in them and both have a social distancing issue when they are wearing them. They made that very clear to us as parents.”
There were several concerns about the mandate as well as the quarantine rules that still include isolating and sending home individuals who are identified as close contacts.
“A lot of children are being sent home without any consideration of their education,” said Sherry Ring, one of those who spoke. “With contact tracing, it’s done very poorly in this school, so I’m not even asking why it’s even being done. But, when you are sending children home and expecting them to stay home for 10 days without an education, you guys are actually contributing to the truancy of these people. They need to have an education. You can’t send them home and expect them to not do anything. Then when you have a large group of students who may or may not graduate because they hit their 10-day marker, you need to understand what you are contributing to. Whether you have a mask mandate or not, you still need to educate these children, whether it’s virtual (or) whether it’s a packet.”
Ring said that some parents are sending kids to school when they are sick, which has caused “a COVID outbreak.” She also said that she is neutral on whether or not to require masks because she and her kids are vaccinated.
That was addressed later in the meeting by Elizabeth Gould, the district curriculum director and principal for pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and grades 1 through 4. She said that she had personally delivered work for students to be done while they are quarantined and if anything fell through the cracks, she would work with the administrative team to make sure that is improved.
Prior to comments being made, Superintendent Brian Henning clarified the origins of the mandate.
“My goal is not to cause chaos and controversy in the community, but I realize that has happened to some degree tonight,” Superintendent Brian Henning said. “I just hope that by the end of the night we can move forward and do what we need to do to focus on kids and staff, and what goes on here during the school day.”
Part of the controversy stemmed from a previously planned vacation for Henning that was a day before the mandate went into effect. From the moment the mandate was made, there was confusion as to whether the mandate was levied by the Jefferson County Health Department, the Waterloo School Board or Henning himself.
Henning apologized to those in attendance for the timing of the meeting and the abruptness of the mandate decision that caused the anxiety.
“Most of you probably know that in the beginning of the year I was in favor of optional masks. I still lean that way very strongly, but there were a set of circumstances that caused me to think differently, at least for a short period of time,” Henning said.
Henning clarified it was him that mandated face coverings in the district based on advice from Jefferson County epidemiologist Samroz Jakvani to implement some sort of mask order.
Henning referenced an email exchange in the days leading up to the decision. According to Henning’s opening remarks, Jakvani contacted Henning Sept. 13. Jakvani reached out in concern that he had received several emails from Waterloo residents about masking and the district’s transparency regarding its COVID-19 protocols.
“I think things are OK yet today, but people just won’t do what they are supposed to do,” Henning said he told Jakvani in an email reply. “We have had sick people coming into school, and that is the majority of our issue.”
Jakvani responded later in the afternoon and stated he received two more emails regarding Waterloo “in the time it has taken me to write this email to you.” Jakvani went on to explain that “information is being kept from the local health department and from parents. I have several asking us to utilize statutory authority, which up until now we have not had to consider.”
Jakvani reported he had only two reports of positive cases, but Henning said that Jakvani clarified later in the week that there were additional cases reported via a contact tracing list.
“I asked him what we need to do, and he indicated that we need to implement a mask order. He did not use the word ‘mandate.’ We talked about numbers. We talked about cases rising (and) what was going on with local mitigation efforts. But I got the very strong impression that – and I know the newspaper used the word(s) strongly advised, I used the word directed – that they wanted me to do something immediately,” Henning said. “I’m not looking for any sympathy, but when you get that kind of conversation, what you recognize is that the liability and responsibility of what was going on in the district locally was just shifted heavily to my shoulders.”
Henning said the rest of that week was used to come up with a game plan for that mitigation, that resulted in the mandate. He contacted Board President Nancy Thompson that masks would be mandated.
“I just want to be clear that the word choices in that email were chosen very carefully. It was a school district mandate mandated by me because I felt like we were being forced or being pushed to do that. But I knew there would be no mandate from Jefferson County that I would be able to refer to say, ‘Hey look, this is what we were required to do.’ I take full responsibility for that.”
Most parents in attendance were against the mandate, shown in public comments criticizing the order and even calling for resignations of board members. Some spoke in favor of the mandate. There were also some who were a part of the meeting via a teleconference, many of whom were for keeping the mandate in place.
The board also approved an addendum to its policy that if Henning feels it is necessary enact a new mask mandate, he shall inform board members and there would be a special board member scheduled within 72 hours of Henning’s decision. That meeting would either ratify his decision or to continue on without a mask mandate.
There was one Waterloo Police Department officer in attendance to help with keeping order.
Public comments were limited to 5 minutes and were timed. Most occurrences when a public comment was made in favor of keeping the mandate in place and the time limit was about to expire, the crowd became restless and the booing started again. When the board voted to strike down the mandate, many in attendance cheered the decision.
Board members said the scheduling of the meeting was done to make sure Henning was able to attend. The date of the meeting was Henning’s first day back from his time off.