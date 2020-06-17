GRACIE KORTH
Cambridge High School

Sports you played in high school: Volleyball, Basketball, Softball

Favorite sports moment: Going to Regionals for Basketball

Favorite school subject(s): Art & Science

GPA: 3.98

Post high school plans: Attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Song you’re listening to right now: Feathered Indians by Tyler Childers

Favorite place to eat: Jimmy Johns

I like competing against: Deerfield

