Claire August Falk was born March 3, 1938 in Oakland Township to Clarence A. Falk and Ella L. (Roum) Falk.
Claire lived in Cambridge his entire life. He was a lifetime member of St. James Lutheran Church, where he was baptized and confirmed. He was also an usher, a trustee, and was a proud member of the choir, where he managed to raise his voice in praise even after losing his sight. He graduated from Cambridge High school in 1956, after which he farmed with his father for 12 years. He then worked for the Cambridge school district as a custodian for 20 years, retiring in 1995. He loved all “his kids” and missed them after retirement. Claire never met a stranger and was always willing to stop, share a hug, a smile, and a story.
Claire managed the Utica Home talent baseball team for a few years in the late 60’s and 70’s and then managed the Arbor Dell slow pitch softball team for many years. He was a huge Packer fan. He held season tickets (Gold Package) and enjoyed going to the game on the bus with the Madison Packer Backers. He also enjoyed NASCAR racing and was Matt Kenseth’s number one fan. Before his sight deteriorated to the point where he could no longer drive, he was a frequent attendee at the Oregon and Jefferson Speedways. He followed all the Wisconsin teams, both professional and college, and would watch them religiously on TV.
Claire is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brother Dale (Lydia) Falk, Port Lavaca, Texas, his niece Amy (Jesse) Pidsosny, Cambridge, nephew Patrick (Melissa) Falk, Jefferson, three grand nieces, three grand nephews and a great grandnephew and niece, his aunt, Betty Johnson, Janesville, and numerous cousins.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday May 27, 2020 at St James Lutheran Church, 413 E. North Street, Cambridge, with Rev. Jeffrey Schallert officiating.
Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 208 N. Park Street, Cambridge, and after 12 p.m. on Wednesday at the church until the time of the services.
The Nitardy Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the family. Memorials may be given to St James Lutheran Church or a charity of your choosing.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
