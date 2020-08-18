Fourth and fifth-grade students in Cambridge will begin their classes at the Cambridge Elementary School building in September, not at Nikolay Middle School as announced last month.
The Cambridge School Board approved a back-to-school plan on July 30 to bring elementary school students back in-person, with fourth and fifth-graders at Nikolay and younger students at CES to allow for social distancing. The plan has middle and high school students beginning virtually and transitioning back to in-person classes by mid-September.
That plan had fourth and fifth-graders transitioning back to CES in mid-September, as middle school students returned in-person to Nikolay.
The Cambridge School Board changed course on Aug. 17, voting to start all elementary school students including fourth and fifth-graders at CES, leaving Nikolay Middle School vacant the first three weeks of school.
The decision followed the school district’s announcement on Aug. 17 that the families of about one-third of CES students have chosen to start the year virtually, leaving more empty classroom space in the building than originally envisioned.
Teachers expressed concern at the July 30 board meeting over having to move classrooms twice in the first month of school. They said they were concerned over the impact that transition might have on students.
Superintendent Bernie Nikolay said there were also scheduling and transportation benefits to keeping all elementary school students together.
“There isn’t enough advantage at this point to separate them for three or four weeks,” Nikolay said.
Nikolay added that administrators were comfortable going forward with all elementary school grades at CES. He felt social distancing could still be maintained, even with two more grades in the building than originally planned for.
“If the administrators and the teaching staff are comfortable with the safety, I could certainly understand the advantages and logistics,” school board member Jim Womble said.
Board president Tracy Smithback-Travis said as long as “we can still accomplish the social distancing standard,” she supported the change.
“We need to be mindful of the plan we put in place, and the responses we put in place from parents,” she said. But “the social distancing...can be accomplished now with these students included in the elementary school.”
Administrators said they expect to have one full class at each grade level, between 18 and 22 students, learning virtually at the elementary level.
That would leave one empty classroom in each wing of the building, Nikolay said, and less students in the school overall.
Nikolay said the available space is due to the families of about 30 percent of CES students opting to begin the school year learning virtually.
At the Aug. 17 school board meeting, Nikolay shared results of the district’s most recent parent survey, which asked families to decide whether their student was returning in-person or learning virtually for the first month of school. Families can switch from virtual to in-person, or vice versa, at four-week intervals.
Administrators said they have identified one teacher per grade level to take a virtual section of students. Nikolay said teachers either volunteered, or were asked to go virtual.
And, Nikolay said personal protective equipment is in the works as well. The district has installed plexiglass barriers in the office, received about half of its plastic dividers for student desks, is removing classroom furniture and providing four masks to every student and staff member.
Community members were able to attend the Aug. 17 school board meeting either in-person or on video conferencing.
Some parents shared concerns at the meeting.
“What about the parents who chose an in person option knowing that those grades will be in a different building?” one parent asked over video conferencing.
Board members responded that back-to-school plans are still a work in progress, and could potentially change before September.
“I wouldn’t expect that this is the last modification we will need to make,” Smithback-Travis said. “We understood that there was a lot of flexibility that was going to be needed.”
Board member Mike Huffman asked administrators if they felt prepared to handle an influx of students changing their learning model in early October. If a large number of students shift from virtual to in-person, or in-person to virtual with little warning, are teaching staff prepared to handle that.
Nikolay responded that both those scenarios are being planned for. The district is considering creating multi-grade virtual classes if the number of virtual students dwindle, or if teachers are needed to come back in-person, Nikolay said. Larger virtual classes, he added, would be easier to adjust to than larger in-person classes.
CES principal Chris Holt added that they’re asking families to give administrators at least a week’s notice before changing from one learning style to another.
Virtual instruction
Administrators have also been developing what virtual lessons will look like for middle and high school students the first few weeks of school.
Nikolay Middle School principal Krista Jones said they are planning to have middle and high school teachers condense lessons into ten-minute videos of themselves teaching using whiteboards. These videos, Jones said, could either be watched before class, or watched during class, with the teacher pausing and commenting on essential parts of the video.
That way, Jones said, teachers can capture the essence of a lesson, and students can go back and re-watch it whenever they need to. She called this type of video a “low technology, high impact solution.”
Middle and high school students will be expected to follow a daily schedule, and report to live learning opportunities at certain times of day. Jones and CHS Principal Keith Schneider said those schedules are being finalized now. Schneider said high school students will move to a block schedule, with a student virtually attending four classes one day, and four different classes the next.
And both schools will have small cohorts of students returning in-person in early September.
In other matters, the school board and administrators:
• Will not be making any changes to the timeline of starting school Sept. 1. Teachers had requested to delay starting school by one week, Womble said, to give them more time to prepare. While the board’s curriculum committee discussed the possibility, there “didn’t seem to be any compelling reason to modify the current schedule,” Womble said.
• Are still waiting on metrics from Public Health Madison and Dane County and the state health department to determine what factors might cause schools to close again. Nikolay said administrators have also developed their own factors for determining whether it’s safe to continue in person, like the number of cases in Cambridge, whether the district has enough personal protective equipment and teacher availability. But the district isn’t releasing those metrics yet, Nikolay said.
• Are considering utilizing the Severson Learning Center, the district’s school farm, as an outdoor learning space for students this fall, especially for older students learning virtually.
• Are adding a full-time health room aide, to help with COVID-19 screenings, medication distribution, and other COVID-19-related work. Nikolay said the district contracts with Fort Healthcare to hire one nurse, who serves all four school buildings. This year especially, the school nurse may benefit from an extra set of hands, Nikolay said.
• Are still researching updates to the school buildings’ HVAC systems, to increase filtration, get more outside air in, and fully circulate air in COVID-19 health rooms, that will be used in case students or staff experience symptoms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.