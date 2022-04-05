State assessment test scores starting to show pandemic's impact

Assessment tests that students statewide and locally are taking this month will soon give school districts, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and state residents a deeper look at how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted learning.
Ultimately, we hope everyone keeps in mind that pandemic-era test scores are a window into a difficult time, and hope that neither schools, teachers nor children are judged too harshly on the results.
For the next few years, the DPI’s annual fall release of school report cards, into which spring assessment results and other data are incorporated, may re-spark controversy about how at-home learning and in-person COVID-19 protocols like mandatory face masks affected learning. The DPI’s annual report cards are also likely to keep the debate going about how a recent heightened focus on social and emotional learning by many school districts might be affecting test scores positively — or negatively.
In a best case scenario, results of the spring 2022 Forward Exam and other tests, when released this fall and wrapped into the state report cards, will show students rebounding from any temporary, pandemic-related academic slide that might have shown up in 2021 results.
In a worst-case scenario, the 2022 tests and report cards may show that the impact of at-home learning and general COVID-19 interruption was deeper than anticipated, and that any bounce-back will be more drawn out than anticipated.
Most likely, it will fall somewhere in between.
Only time will tell how deeply learning was impacted and how quickly test scores will bounce back, and whether a step-up now in efforts to “educate the whole child” through enhanced social and emotional learning will prove crucial to children emerging well from the pandemic, or set them back even further academically as some people fear.
And while we’ll see 2022 state test scores by fall, we’ll have to wait a little longer for the more information-layered state report cards, into which those are incorporated, to be fully reflective of the pandemic’s impact on learning.
That’s because academic achievement data incorporated into state report cards is based on three rolling years of assessment test scores. So, state report cards that will come out this fall will reflect state test scores from 2022, 2021 — and then 2019, because state tests were canceled in the spring of 2020.
The DPI notes on its website that more recent years will be more heavily weighted, but 2019 test scores will still be part of the equation. The DPI also cautions that its 2021 test data is likely muddied by variables not captured by its pre-pandemic models, “such as access to the internet, home life and family interactions.”
It’s likely that the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to a local academic slide revealed in 2021 test scores.
Between the 2018-19 and 2020-21 school years, Cambridge’s academic achievement score on its state report card fell from 73.1 (exceeds expectations) to 70 (meets expectations).
Between the 2018-19 and 2020-21 school years, Deerfield’s academic achievement score on its state report card score also fell, from 67.6 (meets expectations) to 63.4 (meets expectations).
Those aren’t huge slides, but enough to be of some concern.
For now, until the broader long-term picture becomes clearer, we will simply continue to appreciate that Cambridge and Deerfield schools are in the last quarter of a year in which they have learned in person all year. We will look to students’ continued academic rebound. And we’ll continue to appreciate our local educators, who are administering assessment tests this month, and remember that this is just one tool that will be applied in coming years to guide children to post-pandemic success.