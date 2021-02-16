UW-Oshkosh
UW-Oshkosh has announced its Dean’s List and Honor Roll for the fall 2020 semester. Students must earn at least a 3.3 grade point average to be named to the University Honor Roll, and at least a 3.75 grade point average to be named to the Dean’s List. Tyler Suehring of Deerfield was named to the Honor Roll. Haley Hoile of Cambridge was named to the Honor Roll. Aislinn Turner-Young of Cambridge was named to the Honor Roll. Ashley Wittmann of Cambridge made the Dean’s List.
UW-Lacrosse
Kailey Andrews was named to the Dean’s List at UW-Lacrosse during the fall 2020 semester for academic achievement. To be named to the list, students must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.5.
Carthage College
Local students were named to the Carthage College Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. Students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher. Hailee Sundquist of Cambridge and Jayme Fischer of Deerfield were named to the list.
UW-Platteville
UW-Platteville has announced its fall 2020 Dean’s List, honoring students for academic achievements.
Students in the College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require a 3.75 grade point average or higher to qualify for the Dean’s List. The College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science require a 3.5 grade point average. Meredith Heinlein (business administration), Jacob Stanford (construction management) and Matthew Voight (electrical engineering) were named to the list.
Edgewood College
Grace Carpenter and Libby Pupanek of Cambridge, and Maren Jensen of Deerfield, were named to the Dean’s List at Edgewood College for the fall 2020 semester.
