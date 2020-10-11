The Rockdale Village Board is continuing to work on an update to its comprehensive land use plan.
At its Oct. 19 meeting, the Village Board expects to continue talking about and possibly approve maps, data and other elements of the draft plan. A final draft is to expected to be approved in November, a public hearing is expected to be held in January and final plan approval is expected in February.
The Oct. 19 meeting is at Monday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Rockdale Community Center, 208 Benton St., Rockdale.
Documents and other information regarding the plan update can be found on the village’s website: www.villageofrockdale.com
