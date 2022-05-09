Deerfield baseball sweeps Johnson Creek, defeats Hustisford/Dodgeland, loses to Waterloo

Sophomore Jackson Drobac drove in three runs in a Deerfield baseball 6-3 win over Hustisford/Dodgeland on Monday, May 9.
Drobac hit a two-run double in the top of the first inning and recorded an RBI groundout. Sophomore Austin Anderson hit an RBI single in the fourth. Junior Cal Fisher continues to tear the cover off the baseball, hitting a home run in the seventh.
Deerfield is 13-3, remaining in first place in the Trailways-South with a conference record of 10-1.
Deerfield 6, Hustisford/Dodgeland 3
D 2 0 2 1 0 0 1 — 6 12 5
HD 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 — 3 4 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: Suess (W; 6-3-3-0-7-1), Anderson (SV; 1-1-0-0-2-0); HD: Maas (L; 7-12-6-6-9-1).
Leading hitters — D: Fisher 3x3 (HR, 2B), Drobac 3x4 2B, Lees 2x2 (2B); HD: Thimm 1x4, Maas 1x3, Grudzinski 1x3.
Waterloo 12, Deerfield 3
Giving up five runs in the second inning and six runs in the fourth inning, the Demons lost 12-3 to Waterloo on Friday, May 6.
Junior Cal Fisher hit a home run, his seventh of the season. Wes Christianson recorded an RBI in the loss.
On the mound, sophomore Jackson Drobac pitched three innings, striking out two. Sophomore Kris Hahn relieved Drobac, also pitching three innings, while striking out five.
Waterloo 12, Deerfield 3
Deerfield 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 — 3 7 3
Waterloo 0 5 0 6 1 0 X — 12 9 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: Drobac (L; 3-6-6-3-2-3), Hahn (3-3-6-5-5-3); W: Radloff (W; 4-5-3-3-5-2), Haseleu (3-2-0-0-3-1).
Leading hitters — D: Fisher 2x3 (HR), Drobac 2x4, Hahn 1x4; W: Radloff 2x4 (2B), Lauersdorf 2x3 (2B), Aush 2x4.
Deerfield 2, Johnson Creek 1 (GAME ONE)
Deerfield 8, Johnson Creek 3 (GAME TWO)
The Demons used a doubleheader sweep of Johnson Creek to move past the Blue Jays for first place in the Trailways-South Conference standings on Thursday, May 5.
In game one, sophomore Jackson Drobac hit an RBI groundout in the top of the eighth inning, which scored junior Cal Fisher in a 2-1 extra-inning win.
Freshman Bryce Eickhoff hit a sacrifice fly that scored Drobac in the second inning. Fisher pitched a complete game, striking out 11 on the mound.
In game two, junior Tommy Lees recorded three RBIs and sophomore Adam Suess drove in two runs in a Deerfield 8-3 win.
Lees hit a two-run single in the bottom of the second, scoring Suess and freshman Stephen Bagley. In the fifth, Suess doubled home Fisher, and Suess scored after a single from sophomore Kris Hahn.
Deerfield 2, Johnson Creek 1 (GAME ONE) (8)
Deerfield 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 2 5 0
Johnson Creek 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 2 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: Fisher (W; 8-2-1-0-11-0); JC: Bredlow (L; 8-5-2-1-8-2).
Leading hitters — D: Fisher 2x4 (2B), Staszak 2B, Suess 1x3; JC: Joseph 1x3, Hartz 2B.
Deerfield 8, Johnson Creek 3 (GAME TWO)
Johnson Creek 0 0 1 0 1 1 0 — 3 5 0
Deerfield 1 2 0 1 2 2 X — 8 8 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: Suess (W; 5.2-5-3-2-3-3), Anderson (SV; 1.1-0-0-0-2-1); JC: Hartwig (L; 5-5-6-1-4-4), Joseph (1-3-2-2-1-2).
Leading hitters — D: Lees 2x3, Fisher 2x3, Suess 2x4 (2B); JC: Joseph 2B, Sullivan 1x4, Bredlow 1x3.