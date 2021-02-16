Feb. 18
Elementary school: Chicken strips, cheese pizza, carrots, au gratin potatoes, apple slices
High school: Chicken strips, cheese pizza, carrots, au gratin potatoes, lettuce, apple
Feb. 19
Elementary school: Stromboli, cheese pizza, romaine lettuce, broccoli, strawberry applesauce, rice krispies treat
High school: Stromboli, cheese pizza, carrots, romaine lettuce, broccoli, applesauce
Feb. 22
NO SCHOOL
Feb. 23
Elementary school: Chicken enchilada, turkey and cheese sandwich, refried beans, carrots, peaches, rice
High school: Chicken enchilada, ham and cheese sandwich, carrots, refried beans, broccoli, peaches, rice
Feb. 24
Elementary school: Max cheese sticks, carrots, corn, marinara, pineapple
High school: Max cheese sticks, carrots, corn, marinara, lettuce, pineapple
Feb. 25
Elementary school: Chili, turkey and cheese sandwich, steamed cauliflower, carrots, fruit, Fritos
High school: Chili, ham and cheese sandwich, carrots, lettuce, broccoli, fruit, Fritos
Feb. 26
Elementary school: Breaded chicken patty, turkey and cheese sandwich, broccoli, cucumber slices, baked apples, strawberry cookie
High school: Breaded chicken patty, ham and cheese sandwich, carrots, cauliflower, lettuce, baked apples
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.