Feb. 18

Elementary school: Chicken strips, cheese pizza, carrots, au gratin potatoes, apple slices

High school: Chicken strips, cheese pizza, carrots, au gratin potatoes, lettuce, apple

Feb. 19

Elementary school: Stromboli, cheese pizza, romaine lettuce, broccoli, strawberry applesauce, rice krispies treat

High school: Stromboli, cheese pizza, carrots, romaine lettuce, broccoli, applesauce

Feb. 22

NO SCHOOL

Feb. 23

Elementary school: Chicken enchilada, turkey and cheese sandwich, refried beans, carrots, peaches, rice

High school: Chicken enchilada, ham and cheese sandwich, carrots, refried beans, broccoli, peaches, rice

Feb. 24

Elementary school: Max cheese sticks, carrots, corn, marinara, pineapple

High school: Max cheese sticks, carrots, corn, marinara, lettuce, pineapple

Feb. 25

Elementary school: Chili, turkey and cheese sandwich, steamed cauliflower, carrots, fruit, Fritos

High school: Chili, ham and cheese sandwich, carrots, lettuce, broccoli, fruit, Fritos

Feb. 26

Elementary school: Breaded chicken patty, turkey and cheese sandwich, broccoli, cucumber slices, baked apples, strawberry cookie

High school: Breaded chicken patty, ham and cheese sandwich, carrots, cauliflower, lettuce, baked apples

