Spring Pottery Tour is on

The Clay Collective Spring Pottery Tour is set for early May, after last year’s tour was called off due to COVID-19.
The pottery tour will be May 1 and 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Local artists will be opening their studios to visitors on the driving tour. The tour has seven locations in Lake Mills, Johnson Creek, Watertown and Cambridge.
This is the ninth year of the tour, hosted by the Clay Collective, a group of nine local potters that formed in 2012.
All nine members of the Clay Collective, and 11 guest potters, will display their work.
Last year’s tour was cancelled due to COVID-19, but the Clay Collective did go forward with a fall Earth Wood and Fire pottery tour.
“The decision to hold our 9th annual pottery tour was made with considerable reflection,” The clay collective website said. “With the rollout of vaccines and following COVID-19 guidelines, we feel that we can hold our tour while keeping all of us safe.”
The tour will have safety precautions in place, the website said. Masks will be required at all locations, hand sanitizer and masks will be available, and social distancing will be practiced. Artists may move their collections outdoors, offer contactless payment and won’t be providing food this year.
The website suggests that if a site is busy, visitors move on to a new location and return later in the day.
“This is a special opportunity to meet the makers and discover some of the unique processes involved with their work,” the website said.
