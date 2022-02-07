Marshall to offer full days of 4K in 2022-23

As a first in its history, the Marshall Area School District is about to expand its 4K program to full-day.
Half-day 4K will no longer be an option.
The change will go into effect in 2022-23, per a decision by the school board on Feb. 2.
Marshall Early Learning Center Principal Rich Peters predicted it will be “super valuable for our families and our students.”
Peters said the shift has been in the works since last March, starting with discussions with 4K teachers Jacqueline Motl and Rachel Weaver, as well as core instructional aides. He said behind it is a desire to “elevate student achievements and make students that much more ready for kindergarten.”
4K teachers “were on board. They were ready and roaring to go, I think, by the time our conversations with (Superintendent) Dr. (Dan) Grady ended in probably the end of April or early May,” Peters said. “But there was just too much going in our world and in the COVID world. We hadn’t done all of our due diligence yet.”
Peters and his staff later brought the item back to Grady, Business Manager Bob Chady and Director of Instruction Randy Bartels for further discussion about logistics, finances, staffing and transportation.
From there, Peters and others reached out to other districts with all-day 4K, including Waterloo and Delavan-Darien.
“We were just talking through what works (and) what doesn’t, and how we are preparing our staff and our community for the full-day 4K offering,” Peters said. “Also, in talks with Delavan-Darien, there is a great partnership there, as well, in developing curriculum and things like that.”
Now Peters told the school board just prior to their vote, “we’re ready.”
“We’ve developed a schedule. We’ve developed our enrollment process. Our staff is ready,” Peters said. He said the next step, after board approval, is sitting down with special teachers, “ your library, your technology, your guidance/leadership,” Peters said.
Peters shared with the school board a sample schedule of what a 4K full day might look like, highlighting the importance of building it to benefit students.
“That schedule is really important,” Peters said.
A day might start with breakfast and outside recess and be buffered with bathroom breaks, snacks, playtime, rest time, lunch and more recesses. It would have academic activities, like math, fine motor activities and handwriting.
The day would last from 7:45 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.
“Obviously when we are dealing with 4K students, we know that academics are important but we are play-based and we are appropriate for a seven-and-a-half-hour day,” Peters said.
The school board Feb. 2 also approved the 4K calendar for the 2022-23 school year. The schedule looks similar to K-12, with days off built in every-other Monday to allow for planning, as well as community and family outreach.
Peters said that, in the past, community outreach has included working with local daycares on partnerships, but that has fallen by the wayside because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“We want to get back into some of that,” Peters said.
Notable dates include an open house and conferences on Aug. 18 and playing at the park on Aug. 23. The first day of school is Sept. 1. The final day in the classroom will be June 5, 2023. The 2022-23 4K school year will be capped with a field trip to Little Amerricka and graduation celebration on June 6.