Deerfield eyes restarting in-person village meetings

The Deerfield Village Board is considering resuming in-person meetings, after a year of meeting virtually due to COVID-19.
The board didn’t take any action at its March 22 meeting, but discussed hopefully soon holding meetings in-person.
The Deerfield Fire Station is one possible site, officials said. For now, Dane County social distancing rules would not allow meetings to resume in the small conference room at the Village Hall.
Village Board members said it’s been challenging meeting by phone and by computer, with inconsistent rural internet connections and just not being able to see each other.
“I think it’s going to improve our communication,” board member Gary Wieczorek said. “With vaccinations, and as long as we follow the protocols, still distancing and wearing our masks, I think we’re in pretty good shape.”
Board member Arnold Evensen said he hopes restarting in-person meetings will spur citizen participation.
“We will be more open to the public,” Evensen said.
