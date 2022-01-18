Deerfield Village Board must be open to village hall, library alternatives

A growing chorus of Deerfield residents are questioning the cost and other details of a new village hall proposed to be built on the south side of West Nelson Street.
We join in their increasingly vocal call to examine unexplored options.
We appreciate that village officials have recently seemed more open to talking with the Deerfield Library Board about expansion options for the Deerfield Public Library at its existing site on the north side of West Nelson Street.
But hackles seem to rise among village officials at the mere suggestion of a site flip-flop, i.e., moving the village offices into the existing library and building a brand new library on the south side of the street adjacent to Fireman’s Park.
Such a flip-flop, we believe, is worth exploring. But it’s not something the village board seems willing to talk about.
Current estimates put the cost of constructing a new village hall adjacent to the park at up to $2 million. A proposed major gut and expansion of the library at its current location could, meanwhile, cost up to $3.3 million.
All told, that’s more than $5 million for both projects combined.
If, instead, the village offices moved into the existing library with little to no site modification needed there, the potential savings could amount to millions of dollars. Then, either a more expansive library could be built by the park up to the current $5.3 million spending plan, or the total cost of the library and village hall projects combined could be held to as little $3.3 million, to the benefit of taxpayer pocketbooks.
With its abundance of year-round programming for all ages, it makes sense to entertain the notion of putting the library by the park and just down the hill from a large existing park shelter. It would also be a short walk across the park from the Deerfield Community Center, with expanded potential for joint programming.
Village offices, we expect, would have far less use for adjacent green spaces.
Some village residents have also begun to question how any multi-million-dollar project can go forward without a referendum, offering local taxpayers a chance to approve or reject it.
We recognize that because of how the funds for the village hall are expected to be borrowed, a referendum isn’t legally necessary. We remind the village board that just because you can do something without the express okay of taxpayers, doesn’t mean you should.
We look to the village board to step back, listen to its constituents, and open their minds to the possibility that there may be alternatives that better serve the community and that may also save taxpayers money.