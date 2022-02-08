Rockdale winters of old

Rockdale Lutheran Church has taken on a new look with spotlights illuminating its bell tower on two sides. It’s an effort to bring light up the church as well as the village itself during these dark winter months.
The beer cellar project is mostly dormant for the winter. But its story continues to spread. A lengthy article in the Koshkonong Prairie Historical Society winter newsletter served its broad array of members. And slide presentations are telling the story for Sons Of Norway in Stoughton and a few groups that meet in The Madison Club just off Madison’s Capitol Square.
Winter in Rockdale not too long ago meant ice skating on the millpond. Sunlit from the south and protected from west winds by hills and trees, the smoothest ice around attracted Rockdale kids after school and nearly every weeknight. At least 50 kids within easy walking distance in and around the village would enjoy skating there in the 1960s, plus their entire families and farm folks on the weekend.
Skating to Cambridge was quite an adventure, especially the first trip on thin ice. Later whole gangs of kids would make the three-mile skate, looping around the bends and along the shorelines. Kids from Cambridge also braved the trip, some for hockey lessons from the Rockdale boys, and some just to do it. This went as far back as when the World War II generation were kids.
Snow too deep for hand-shoveling meant a trudge up the millpond to “Charlie Michel’s steer pasture.” Now CamRock 3, the steer pasture offered sledding, tobogganing and skiing on grassy hills kept “mowed” by the cattle. For a couple of seasons, the boys wrestled an old car hood out of the junk yard next door. The “Rockdale gang sled” was V-shaped with upturned front and sides, and two guys at the back corners each dragged a boot for steering.
Those were the days. These days, whole families enjoy CamRock 3. The best of the old sledding runs are now covered with trees, including the steep and narrow “suicide run” through the trees to the six-foot-high creek bank. Now they have a nice, long run down the hill from the shelter, winter picnics, and fire pits to warm their hands and spirits. All make for a good day on the snow, often well past sunset.
But no car hoods. If they only knew what they’ve been missing.