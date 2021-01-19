JACK MCDONOUGH
Deerfield's Jack McDonough tries an escape move on Markesan's Cole Slark during a Trailways Conference tripledual Jan. 15 in Johnson Creek. It was the first competition of the season for the Demons.

 Jeff Seisser

JOHNSON CREEK

Deerfield took to the mats for the first time this season taking part in a Trailways Conference tripledual, hosted by Johnson Creek Jan. 15.

The short-handed Demons could only muster up just one victory in suffering defeats of 78-0 to Markesan and 45-6 to the host Bluejays.

Against Johnson Creek, 2020 WIAA state qualifier Nicholas Wilfong pinned the Bluejays’ Domonic Raabe in 50 seconds at 145 pounds, resulting in the Demons’ lone win.

Markesan earned the sweep defeating Johnson Creek, 64-9.

MARKESAN 76, DEERFIELD 0

106 — Hernandez, M, received forfeit.

113 — Double forfeit.

120 — Powell, M, received forfeit.

*126 — Newton, M, maj. dec. N. McDonough, D 10-0.

132 — Slark, M, pinned J. McDonough, 2:4.

138 — Campbell, M, received forfeit.

145 — Mast, M, received forfeit.

152 — Stoll, M, pinned Wilfong, 4:07.

160 — Walker, M, pinned Bach.

170 — Brooks, M, received forfeit.

182 — Hanefield, M, received forfeit.

195 — Worm, M, received forfeit.

220 — Rowe, M, received forfeit.

285 — Digman, M, received forfeit.

*starting weight

JOHNSON CREEK 45, DEERFIELD 6

*106 — Gerstner, JC, received forfeit.

113 — Double forfeit.

120 — Riley, JC, received forfeit.

126 — Double forfeit.

132 — Joseph, JC, pinned N. McDonough, D, 3:26.

138 — Heth, JC, dec. J. McDonough, D, 8-6.

145 — Wilfong, D, pinned Rabee, JC, :50.

152 — Gruss, JC, received forfeit.

160 — Olszewski, JC, received forfeit.

170 — Sabala, JC, received forfeit.

182 — Double forfeit.

195 — Double forfeit.

220 — Double forfeit.

285 — Morales, JC, received forfeit.

*starting weight

