Badger Honor Flights cleared for takeoff this fall

Badger Honor Flight — grounded for more than a year under the COVID-19 pandemic — could get take-off clearance in October.
Organizers expect two flights this fall with all onboard will need a COVID-19 vaccine.
“We don’t know what else will be required except that vaccinations will be required,” said Badger Honor Flight spokesperson Rachel Maske.
Wisconsin’s Badger Honor Flight has taken more than 3,000 veterans on the one-day trip to Washington D.C. to visit the Arlington National Cemetery, World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the Pentagon.
The flights stopped last year as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States.
As flights resume this fall, World War II and terminally ill veterans will get first priority, then Korean War and Vietnam War veterans. The flight halt meant some veterans weren’t able to make the trip.
“The saddest thing is that we lost a few veterans this past year who could have flown on the Badger Honor Flight,” Maske said.
Last summer, veterans scheduled for flights were honored with a parade caravan, with volunteers dropped off goodie bags, including Badger Honor Flight hats and T-shirts, and mail and cards from school kids.
“It was pretty special,” Maske said of the effort to keep the Badger Honor Flight momentum up during the year’s halt.
As Americans get the COVID-19 vaccine the Badger Honor Flight can resume the trip to the Nation’s Capital. Applications for the flights were down last year, but Maske expects to see more interest this year.
“We encourage veterans to apply now so they can be on the Badger Honor Flight when they resume,” Maske said.
Washington D.C. monuments and war memorials are open to the public, but the Washington Monument remains closed. The Arlington National Cemetery, another stop for Badger Honor Flight veterans, reopened this spring to tour groups and buses and the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is once again allowing limited access.
The Honor Flight Network was established in 2007 by two men who wanted to bring World War II veterans to see the World War II Memorial in Washington D.C. before those veterans passed away.
The veterans all travel for free, thanks to private donations, business sponsorships and fundraising efforts.
The pandemic shutdown Badger Honor Flight fundraising events last year. Maske said the organization is down a little on donations but it was not critical because there were no flight operations costs, which run around $110,000 per trip.
Maske expects fundraising efforts to increase as more people get the COVID-19 vaccine.
For more info on the Badger Honor Flight visit, www.badgerhonorflight.org.