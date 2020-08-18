After Monday night’s Board meeting, the Deerfield School District has made the several decisions regarding fall sports.
Most notable was the decision to postpone football, volleyball, boys soccer and spirit squad this fall but offer it in the spring.
“With football and volleyball especially, the school gets held to a little bit higher of a responsibility, so it wasn’t something we were really interested in exploring,” said Deerfield Athletic Director Matt Polzin.
Last Friday the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association passed a proposal to allow fall sports to be played in the spring, so Deerfield took that option. Currently under Dane County restrictions, these sports (football, volleyball and soccer) are not allowed to have competitions. The WIAA has released a new calendar that will apply to the 2020-2021 school year. By adjusting the start and end dates of other sports, it will allow for “fall sports” in the spring for schools that choose to do so.
“We knew the Dane County restrictions and what they were, we could see the writing on the wall,” said Deerfield football head coach Derek Sweger. “At the end of the day by moving to spring we still give our kids a chance to play football.”
Deerfield was supposed to open the season this Friday against Dodgeland.
“One thing that we have here across all the coaching staffs is that we’re very kid-oriented; I don’t see any issues of us working together to make sure the kids get even opportunities,” Sweger said.
Meanwhile, Deerfield high School cross country, which co-ops with Cambridge, began its season with the official first day of practice Monday.
Deerfield Middle School sports (volleyball, football and cross country) will be postponed for the fall as well.
“Although cross country would be allowable right now, we felt it would be a challenge to expect the middle school kids to get to school for practice when they aren’t there for in-person learning,” Polzin said. “Additionally, allowing smaller groups of high school students back to school for sports will allow us to ease back into sports before allowing larger groups at school. We will also explore spring options for all three of these sports.”
