Responding to complaints about the quality of construction of some homes in The Vineyards at Cambridge neighborhood, and complaints about drainage and other site issues there, Cambridge’s building inspector laid out on March 8 the limits of his inspection process and authority.
The builder of the homes in question, Vulcan Building, LLC, wasn’t at the March 8 meeting.
Some homeowners who have been asking the village to intervene were present, however.
“That is what our government is for, to defend our citizens,” said neighborhood resident Blake Sollenberger.
The village board didn’t take any action after a lengthy presentation by Scott Jelle, of Total Inspection Services of Blanchardville.
The board followed the presentation with its own lengthy discussion about whether the village could update its ordinances to have more control over builders, beyond what’s required in the state’s uniform building code that Jelle adheres to.
Ideas floated on March 8 included requiring builders, going forward, to take out a construction bond that the builder would recoup once a house and site work is deemed acceptably finished.
Jelle said other communities he works with require builders to take out construction bonds that can range from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars.
Jelle said the complaints expressed recently by homeowners in The Vineyards of Cambridge neighborhood have almost all been issues outside his authority as a building inspector.
He said what he’s required to check off during a building inspection before issuing an occupancy permit is closely regulated by the state’s uniform dwelling code.
“If it’s not in the code, I can’t enforce it,” he said.
Jelle said he’s primarily required to look for health and safety violations having to do with things like smoke alarms and emergency exits. It is not the purview of a building inspector “to prevent people from moving into their homes when certain cosmetic items have not been completed,” he said. “For example unpainted rooms, lack off carpet, incomplete trim work, these items do not prevent occupancy.”
Neither can a building inspector “prevent an occupancy for the granite not being sealed, cracks in the driveway, or quarter round being missing,” Jelle said.
The absence of basement heat ducts, cracked concrete or incorrectly installed or missing rain gutters are not on his checklist, Jelle said.
Jelle also said drainage issues on a building site don’t fall under his authority.
“I’m focused on the structure, on the house,” he said. “I don’t do anything with grading.”
He noted that one complaint in The Vineyards of Cambridge neighborhood had to do with mosquitos in a new house.
“I can’t do much with that,” he said.
Jelle further said a complaint from a homeowner in The Vineyards at Cambridge, about wood being used rather than steel for basement support beams is also beyond his authority. The homeowners have said the support beams have bowed.
“Wooden posts are not my first choice, they are not desirable, but they do meet code,” he said.
Jelle further said he can issue an occupancy permit before the siding installation is complete on a home’s exterior.
A home that has been the focus of complaints in The Vineyards at Cambridge neighborhood, where the dryer vent was covered by siding, was in compliance during his inspection. He said he took note of the dryer vent hole correctly cut out of the exterior wall, Jelle said. The siding was installed later and the hole was covered up then, he said.
Jelle said most of the issues raised in The Vineyards at Cambridge would likely have been caught by a private home inspector, had homeowners taken the extra step of hiring one.
Village board members generally expressed satisfaction with Jelle’s report, saying he didn’t appear to be at fault for issues at homes in The Vineyards at Cambridge.
“That’s the theme I’m seeing here, that (Vulcan Building) is using the cheapest product they can that meets code and then you have issues later on, surprise, surprise,” Village Board member Chuck Franklin said.
“I don’t condone anything Vulcan is doing. I’m just saying they are meeting code, by the minimum standards,” Franklin added.
“What are we learning in all of this? Is there anything we can be doing different?” Village President Mark McNally questioned.
Jelle said there are things the village could additionally require in its ordinances, like mandating that site grading be finished before a builder can recoup a construction bond.
“I think you can customize that if it’s your own ordinance,” Jelle said, adding that “you’d want to have it spelled out so it’s pretty clear what you could hold back funds for. ”
“Can we institute something stricter than what the (state) building code says?” Village Administrator Lisa Moen questioned. “Those are the issues we have to look at.”
Cambridge’s plan commission is also considering strengthening its rules for site grading. The commission continued on March 14 to discuss those possible changes.
McNally thanked homeowners in The Vineyards at Cambridge for coming forward.
“We appreciate you telling us what your concerns are,” he said, adding that “there are some things we can do, and a lot we can’t.”
Tree ordinance update
In other matters, the village board on March 8 adopted an updated tree and shrub ordinance and updated its tree policy that lay out how trees in terraces, boulevards and other public spaces are to be planted, maintained and removed if needed.
The updates were the culmination of nearly a year of work by the village’s public works department, public works committee and contracted village forester, Jay Weiss.
Village Board member Carla Galler stressed that some rule changes and new fines “are meant to add weight,” but said the intent is not to be punitive.