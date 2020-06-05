There is an art to kindness. Kindness is being friendly, generous, and considerate. One could, therefore, conclude that kindness is giving more care than is expected to ensure another person’s safety. Kindness asks that we look out for each other, care for each other’s safety.
My understanding of the world is based on my experiences. But what if my experiences are different than someone else’s? What if my understanding of the way the world works doesn’t match up with my friend? It takes courage to realize you have reached the end of your understanding of the world. There is a moment of feeling lost, disoriented. This moment is called cognitive dissonance. It often happens when we learn new information and we try to make sense of it.
This is where we get to make a choice. I can choose to ignore my friend’s experiences. Those experiences do not fit my world, they are out of context. The result, of course, is that I don’t understand my friend or the world in which she lives. I may even dismiss her reactions to her world as over-blown, over-reactive. In short, I can gaslight her and loose a friend.
But if I am kind, if I give more care for my friend, then maybe I can make a different choice. I can listen. I can ask her to describe her experiences. This may feel uncomfortable. But my cognitive dissonance, that feeling of being lost, is my own and I can sit with it. I can choose to keep listening. Her reactions start to take shape as the reasonable responses to the world in which she lives.
The world does not treat my friend and I the same way. My black friend has fears and takes precautions that I do not experience as a white woman. I can tell myself that my black and brown skin friends experience the world the same as myself. Or I can choose to listen to my friends. Her reactions – her fear for her own safety and for those she loves – are reasonable reactions considering her world experiences.
I started this writing thinking of my mentor who is a Chinese descendant. And I ended it thinking of my friend who is a black woman. The art of kindness is to give more consideration than is expected to ensure another’s safety. I want my friends safe. So let’s step up.
-Catherine Manakas, Fort Atkinson
