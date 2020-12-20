While only winning two matches on the mat host Lakeside Lutheran earned a convincing 39-18 Capitol Conference dual win over Cambridge/Marshall co-op Saturday.

Austin Haley opened the morning pinning the C/M’s Mitchell Gomez in 3 minutes, 36 seconds in the 285-pound match.

Lakeside’s other win came at 120, as Dane McIlvain used a late nearfall to escape with a 7-5 decision over Kody Finke.

The Warriors received forfeits at 126, 132, 152, 160 and 170.

Cambridge/Marshall’s, at 113 Tucker Cobb pinned Hunter Sommer in 1:40; at 138 Drew Johnson pinned Sam Schmidt; and at 145 Cole McIlroy stuck Elijah Grow in :31.

Both teams will wrestle again on Tuesday, Dec. 29. Cambridge/Marshall be at Poynette while Lakeside Lutheran will be at Johnson Creek.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 39, CAMBRIDGE/MARSHALL 18

106 — Double forfeit.

113 — Cobb, CM, pinned Sommer, LL, 1:40.

120 — McIlvain, LL, dec. Finke, CM, 7-5.

126 — Weidner, LL, received forfeit.

132 — R. Schmidt, LL, received forfeit.

138 — Johnson, CM, pinned S. Schmidt, LL, 3:16.

145 — McIlroy, CM, pinned Grow, LL, :31.

152 — Schleef, LL, received forfeit..

160 — Sturgil, LL, received forfeit..

170 — Lozano, LL, received forfeit..

182 — Double forfeit.

195 — Double forfeit.

220 — Double forfeit.

*285 — Haley, LL, pinned Gomez, CM, 3:36.

*starting weight

