Cambridge Blues defeat McFarland Muskies; lose to Jefferson Blue Devils

Jared Horton and Colton Ehrke both hit homers as the Cambridge Blues defeated the McFarland Muskies 8-2 on Sunday, May 29.
In the bottom of the first inning, Chase Jarlsburg gave the Blues (3-2) a 2-0 lead with a homer which scored Colton Ehrke. After Jared Horton hit a single, Zach Haugen drove in Horton on an RBI single, giving Cambridge a 3-0 lead.
Ehrke scored on an error in the bottom of the second, Jarlsburg scored on a single from JT Parish and Horton hit a two-run homer to score Parish as the score was pushed to 7-0.
Austin Haugen scored for Cambridge in the seventh after Horton reached base on a walk.
McFarland (0-4) put across two runs in the ninth when Ian Galloway scored on a wild pitch and Jack Sommers drove in Pat Sommers on a double.
Horton finished with three RBIs and pitched five innings, recording the win. Ehrke scored two runs, going three-for-five at the plate.
Cambridge 8, McFarland 2
McFarland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 — 2 4 6
Cambridge 3 4 0 0 0 0 1 0 X —8 8 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: X. Schreiber (L; 1-3-3-3-1-3), Price-Johnson (4-5-4-3-3-2), N. Schreiber (3-0-0-0-2-1); C: Horton (W; 5-2-0-0-6-4), Ehrke (3-1-0-0-5-3), Parish (1-1-2-2-3-2).
Leading hitters — M: Reinicke 2x4, Galloway 1x3, J. Sommers 2B; C: Jarlsberg HR, Ehrke 3x5 (2B), Horton 2x3 (HR), Parish 1x4.
Jefferson 4, Cambridge 1
Zach Haugen scored the lone run for the Cambridge Blues in a 4-1 loss to the Jefferson Blue Devils on Saturday, May 28.
Jefferson (5-0) took a 3-0 lead on an RBI single and a two-run double in the top of the first. Cambridge (2-2) struggled to generate offense against Ike Roth of Jefferson, who would pitch a complete game.
Cambridge looked for a rally in the fifth as Clayton Ehrke hit a single and Colton Ehrke walked with two outs. A flyout ended the rally as Jefferson maintained a 3-0 lead.
The Blues got a run in the seventh after Haugen walked and then scored after Chase Jarlsburg hit an RBI single. In the bottom of the frame, Jefferson hit an RBI single to extend the lead to 4-1. Cambridge was retired in order in the eighth and ninth inning, giving Jefferson the 4-1 victory.
Sam Mikkelson pitched a complete game for the Blues, striking out two in the loss.
Jefferson 4, Cambridge 1
Cambridge 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1 6 0
Jefferson 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 X — 4 11 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Mikkelson (L; 8-11-4-4-2-3); J: Roth (W; 9-6-1-1-5-3).
Leading hitters — C: Koch 2x4, Z. Haugen 1x3, Morgan 1x3, Cl. Ehrke 1x4; J: I. Hoffman 3x4 (2B), Cottrell 2x3, Renz 2x2 (2B).