2021 Cambridge, Deerfield Halloween events

Halloween is quickly approaching. Here is an overview of the Halloween festivities happening in Cambridge and Deerfield within the next weeks:
CAMBRIDGE
Halloween Parade and Trick-or-Treat Trail
Saturday, Oct. 23 will be full of Halloween fun for kids of all ages.
At 10 a.m., families orkids are invited to participate in the costume parade. This event, created by local Cambridge student Kate Rogers when she was a third grader, gives kids the chance to wear their costume on more than just Halloween night.
Participating families or kids should meet in the parking lot behind Badger Bank to line up. The total parade route is 2.5 blocks long, an easy distance for little legs and kids eager to get their hands on some candy.
For those who don’t want to participate, please feel free to watch the parade.
Kids will pick up a map after the end of the parade indicating which downtown Cambridge businesses are participating in the Trick-or-Treating. Trick-or-treating will go on until noon.
As Little Joys Children’s Boutique owner Toni Clemens said, the costume parade “isn’t something you see anywhere else.”
Last year’s parade was cancelled. But this year, the event is back to the original style, and “we are hoping to have even more people show up,” Clemens said.
For more information call 608-423-3712.
Halloween Spooktacular Dance Party
Dance the night away with friends in a Halloween costume on Friday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is putting on an “after hours” Halloween party for Cambridge students in fifth to eight grades. It’s $5 for each student and includes dinner and snacks. There will be a prize for the best three costumes of the night.
Sign up online or contact (608) 423-8045 for more information.
Trick-or-Treat
The trick-or-treat hours set for Cambridge are 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.
DEERFIELD
Great Pumpkin Hunt
Wednesday, Oct. 27 marks the 7th annual Great Pumpkin Hunt.
While last year was a mobile drive through event, this year is centered back on downtown Deerfield.
Vice Chair of the Deerfield Chamber of Commerce Tessa Dunnington said the event “started as a way to bring the community into some of our local businesses and give our kids something fun to do on Halloween.”
Families are invited to stroll down main street and surrounding businesses in their costumes, collecting treats, voting on decorated pumpkins and discovering all the wonderful businesses that make up the community.
30 to 50 businesses will be handing out candy from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be a costume contest for participating kids and a pumpkin decorating contest for businesses. All voting will take place at the library.
The COC will provide kids with a map of main street for kids to follow as they trick-or-treat.
Just like everyone else, Dunnington said the COC is “looking forward to getting back to normal and giving kids something to do” for Halloween.
For more information call (608) 335-6508.
Trick-or-Treat
The trick-or-treat hours set for Deerfield are 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.
Deerfield Fire Department Trick-or-Treat
The Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department will be holding trick-or-treat hours for kids during the village’s time, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.