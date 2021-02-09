The Deerfield Town Board on Feb. 8 began talking about the impact of a proposed solar farm within its borders and heard from area residents concerned about the project.
The town board didn’t take any action, but listened for nearly an hour to local residents’ comments. Some attended the in-person meeting at the Deerfield Community Center, and some joined in virtually.
Also in attendance was Tracy Fillback, of Chicago-based Invenergy, LLC, that is proposing to build the 375-megawatt Koshkonong Solar Energy Center on up to 2,600 acres in the towns of Christiana and Deerfield, within a total project area of 11,900 acres.
Invenergy expects this spring to apply for a certificate of public convenience and necessity from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, kicking off a year-long state review process.
Up to 912,000 solar panels could be installed on land leased from area property owners, with each panel able to generate up to 530 watts of electricity, according to an engineering plan Invenergy submitted in December to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
It is expected to be comparable in size to the Badger Hollow Solar Farm, a 3,500-acre, 300-megawatt Invenergy project now under construction in Iowa County.
A certificate of public convenience and necessity is required in Wisconsin for facilities that generate 100 megawatts of electricity or more.
Fillback has spent the past three years as Invenergy’s local liaison for the Badger Hollow solar farm. She said Cambridge-Deerfield area residents should expect to soon see a staffed local information office, and said a website is in the works and should launch soon.
“By the end of the month we will have regular office hours,” Fillback said.
Town Board member Nick Brattlie said it was the first time the project had been on the board’s agenda and said at this point there are a lot of unanswered questions.
“We’re not really sure where this is all going,” Brattlie admitted. “The town hasn’t (previously) taken up or discussed this at all.”
Fillback said some questions cannot be answered now, such as specifically where solar panels will be installed. She said that’s not yet final.
“There is no map showing where panels will go yet,” Fillback said.
Maps included in the engineering plan submitted to the DNR were preliminary, she said. All there is for now, she said, “is a map of the 11,900 acres that we have defined as the project area.”
The location of the solar panels, “will be on a map at some point, but it’s too early for that,” Fillback continued. Eventually, “it will be in the office, and it will be part of the CPCN that is filed with the PSC.”
“Right now, we are very early in the process,” Fillback further said, acknowledging that “we have land leased,” but said conversations are still ongoing about whether “this project even makes sense.”
Town of Christiana resident Roxann Engelstad countered, however, that it’s obvious to her by the maps submitted to the DNR, where Invenergy has secured leases with landowners.
Engelstad, who has recently voiced opposition at local town and village meetings, said she is concerned about Invenergy’s recent filing for an additional 200 megawatts for the project
“They’re already planning for expansion,” Engelstad said.
She said she’s concerned about the project’s impact on Cambridge’s western gateway, along the U.S. Highway 12-18 corridor. It extends into the village’s extraterritorial zoning area, which is land in the town that abuts the village. The village has some limited say about development in that area.
Engelstad also said the solar farm is proposed to extend into the Village of Deerfield’s extraterritorial zoning area.
She said she is concerned about the impact on property values of rural homeowners like herself. And she urged the Deerfield Town Board to intervene in the PSC process.
“I think there is strength in numbers. We need our town boards and our village boards to write letters to the PSC. We do not want a utility-scale solar farm wiping out our townships,” Engelstad said. “We need to stand up.”
Other local residents told the town board they are anxiously awaiting more information on how close solar panels might come to their homes. They said they are concerned about flooding, and one speaker questioned how it might affect a local fish farm. And some said the state Legislatures needs to adopt new laws regulating the siting of large, utility-scale solar farms.
Brattlie questioned, however, how much control a town board has over the state regulatory process.
“I don’t think there is much you can legally do to stop it,” Brattlie said.
A town board “may want to look at contingencies, at things you might be able to do to make a difference. You can make suggestions…to make this a little bit more acceptable,” especially on issues like property line setbacks, he said. “But I highly doubt you’re going to stop this train from coming. It’s really up to the Public Service Commission.”
Town Board member Dan Kelly, whose family has long farmed in the Deerfield area, questioned whether the right of rural homeowners to not look at solar panels should supersede the right of farmers to make money by leasing their land.
He said if what he’s heard is correct, local farmers are being offered far more money per acre for solar leases than they could ever expect to make farming that same land.
“I know I could make a heck of a lot more money putting in panels than farming,” Kelly said.
Fillback urged area residents to share their questions and concerns with their town and village boards, and to reach out to her at tracy@goodstewardconsulting.com. She can also be reached at (608) 571-7182.
“We do need your input,” she said.
Fillback’s contact information has been shared at recent local meetings. It will be listed on the upcoming Koshkonong Solar website and was recently added to the Town of Christiana’s website.
Fillback also said letters have been sent out to about 100 area property owners, that the company has deemed to be directly affected.
Fillback said she expects to personally be in the area several days a month when the local office opens. “We are trying to make ourselves available,” she said.
Brattlie said Fillback’s contact information will also be added soon to the Town of Deerfield’s website.
Oak Park QuarryIn other matters on Feb. 8, the town board briefly discussed an annual application submitted by Forever Sandfill & Limestone, of Edgerton, to operate the Oak Park Quarry on Oak Park Road.
Board members said initial review shows the application is virtually identical to those submitted in recent years, with little more than new dates.
Jeff Furseth, of Forever Sandfill & Limestone, confirmed that the language hasn’t changed.
The annual license allows Forever Sandfill & Limestone, of Edgerton to sell gravel already mined at the site. The company would need a blasting license to blast for new material.
No blasting has occurred at the quarry since the town amended its blasting ordinance in 2016. Former owner Jon Halverson said in 2017 that the ordinance was made too strict to make blasting there viable.
The application will be on the board’s March agenda for further dicussion and approval.
The quarry has a 5-year conditional use permit from Dane County, approved in April 2019. It will automatically renew in 2024 for an additional 5 years if there are no issues at the site.
