Koshkonong Trails is now accepting applications for 2021-22

Koshkonong Trails Charter School, a project-based charter school in Cambridge, is accepting applications for the 2021-2022 school year.
The school is located at the Severson Learning Center, an 82-acre school farm near Cambridge, and is open to students in grades 7-12.
The deadline to apply to attend Koshkonong Trails is Friday, April 30.
Students who don’t live in the Cambridge School District must also submit an open enrollment application to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
Both applications can be found at www.cambridge.k12.wi.us/o/koshkonong.
The Koshkonong Trail Governance Board, the governing body over the charter school, limits enrollment to the school each year, to maintain small class sizes.
For the 2021-22 school year, the board expects six openings for seventh grade, two openings in eighth grade, one each for grades nine and ten, no openings for grade 11 and four openings for grade 12.
If the board receives more applications than seats available, it will conduct a lottery, and remaining students will be placed on a waitlist.
The school uses project-based learning, where students meet state standards using self-selected projects, and place-based learning, where lessons connect students to their surroundings and community.
Koshkonong Trails also has strong ties to agriculture and environmentalism, with several types of animals housed on the property and many nature-based lessons.
Examples of student projects include evaluating the community and ecological impacts of a proposed solar farm, learning the pros and cons of renewable energy sources, an evaluation of winter road salts, Black history in America, creation and critiques of art collages and creating pollinator boxes for the community.
“We look forward to welcoming a new group of students to our school next fall. As the parent of a KT student, I encourage all students and families looking for a supportive and challenging learning community to get to know Koshkonong Trails and discover if our project-based curriculum is right for you,” said governance board member Annie LaValley in a statement.
For more information, or to schedule an on-site visit, contact koshkonongtrails@cambridge.k12.wi.us or (608) 423-8040.
For information on the open enrollment process, contact the Cambridge High School main office at (608) 423-4345 ext. 4107.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.