Dane County Park Commission will visit CamRock 3 on Wednesday

The Dane County Park Commission will bring its monthly meeting to the Cambridge-Rockdale area this Wednesday, June 23.
The meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the CamRock County Park 3 shelter, 2334 Highland Dr., will include presentations from a host of local groups that have been involved in work in the park.
Presenters are scheduled to include Friends of CamRock County Park, Capitol Off Road Pathfinders, Friends of CamRock to Glacial Drumlin Connector Trail, the Cambridge Tree Project and the Foundation for Dane County Parks. Presentations are also planned on the history and projects of CamRock County Park and the restoration of a historic Beer Cave in the park at Rockdale.
CamRock County Park is located along the banks of Koshkonong Creek with trailheads in the villages of Cambridge and Rockdale. Amenities offered across the park's 422 acres include three shelters, play equipment, hiking trails, canoe/kayak launches, regionally renowned mountain bike trails, wintertime cross-country ski trails, and a prairie restoration.
The June 23 meeting is open to the public. The full agenda is at: https://dane.legistar.com/View.ashx?M=A&ID=814844&GUID=45331380-109B-4637-A105-AADD3E44DDC8