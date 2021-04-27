Deerfield Library reopens from COVID-19 closure

The Deerfield Library has reopened its doors.
The library on West Nelson Street closed on March 16, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has since offered online ordering and materials pick-up outside its covered entryway. Staff have worked regular hours but the building has been shut to the public.
Library Director Leah Fritsche said a soft opening was held Monday, April 26 “to keep from overwhelming staff.”
Fritsche said in an email on Tuesday that it went well.
“We were very excited how everything went yesterday,” she said.
All usual services are now available including browsing and checkout, plus computers, copy/fax machines and reference help
Hours will be 12-7 p.m. on Monday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
In-person programs remain on hiatus.
The summer library program is expected to be similar to last year, using Beanstack for online tracking and sign up.
Fritsche said discussion will continue about possibly holding an outdoor summer story hour but she said “nothing is set as of now. We’ll decide closer to summer.”
