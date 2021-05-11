May 13 Art and Life Calendar

REGIONAL
Dane County Humane Society training classes
The Dane County Humane Society is offering dog-training classes, running from May to November. Online registration is required at www.giveshelter.org/dog-training. The society is offering in-person courses running for six weeks in the spring, summer and fall. Course topics include puppy preschool, canine kindergarten, behavior fundamentals and intermediate behavior. It’s also offering a virtual workshop on loose leash walking from May 12 to Nov. 10, which includes a 90-minute virtual workshop and a 30-minute private lesson. More information: www.giveshelter.org.
May 22: Furry Friends 5K
The Humane Society of Jefferson County is hosting its annual Furry Friends 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, May 22 at Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave. Jefferson. The race has raised over $195,000 for the humane society. Participants should register online at furryfriends5k.org/register, or in-person on Friday, May 21 from 3-6 p.m. and May 22 from 7:30-8:30 a.m. More information: (920) 674-2048.
CAMBRIDGE
May 15: ShredFest
Badger Bank in Cambridge is holding ShredFest on Saturday, May 15 from 9-11 a.m. at 102 W. Main Street. Shred-it Document Destruction Company will provide a large shredding truck, to dispose of waste paper. The event is meant to reduce the risk of identity theft by shredding paper containing sensitive personal information, and increase sustainability by recycling the shredded paper. More information: www.BadgerBank.bank.
May 13-16: Community rummage sales
There will be community-wide rummage sales happening May 13-16 in Cambridge. A list of addresses is being compiled, and will be distributed on social media.
May 21: Outdoor Movie Night
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding an outdoor movie night on Friday, May 21 from 8-11 p.m. at the Cambridge Elementary School baseball field, 802 W. Water Street. CAP will be showing The Greatest Showman outdoors. Admission to the event is free, and concessions and glow sticks will be sold as a fundraiser for CAP C.A.R.E. Families should bring their own blankets and chairs to set up on the field. Yard games and the playground will be available from 8 p.m. until the start of the movie. Masks and social distancing encouraged. More information: (608) 423-8108.
May 22: Cambridge Farm to School Recycling Event
Cambridge Farm to School, a local nonprofit, is holding an electronics recycling event on Saturday, May 22 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way. The nonprofit is recycling computers, appliances, electronics and batteries. More information: https://www.cambridgef2s.com/
May 27: Safe at home
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding a Safe at Home class for students in grades 4-6 to prepare them to stay home alone on May 27 at 6 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water Street. The class teaches safe habits, how to prevent unsafe situations and what to do in emergencies. The cost is $30 for residents, and $35 for non-residents. To register, visit www.cambridgecap.net.
DEERFIELD
May 15: Deerfield Farmers Market
The Deerfield Farmers Market will open for the season on Saturday, May 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the parking lot of Deerfield Lutheran Church, 206 S. Main Street. The 2021 market will run every Saturday through Oct. 16. All current Dane County COVID-19 rules will apply this season, including social distancing and a face mask requirement for all shoppers and vendors. More information: deerfieldfarmmarket@gmail.com.
May 22: Drive-through food drive
The Deerfield Lions Club is collecting food items and donations for the Deerfield Community Center food pantry on Saturday, May 22 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Drop off donations at 10 Liberty Street.
May 27: Chicken BBQ
The Deerfield Lions Club is holding its spring chicken barbecue on Thursday, May 27 from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Fireman’s Park in Deerfield. The cost is $10 per meal, and there will be curbside residential or business delivery options. Preorder at https://deerfield-lions-club.square.site/s/shop.
The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities, resources and events happening in our communities.
