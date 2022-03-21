Deerfield softball opens season against Belleville, look to win Trailways-South

With some returning team members but three all-conference players lost to graduation in 2021, Deerfield softball will look to remain in the top-half of the Trailways-South Conference.
“It’s fun watching these kids grow, it’s such a small town you’ve known them for so long,” said Deerfield head coach Scott Mack.
Deerfield returns Morgan Mack, the lone senior, back to the roster. Mack was a first team all-conference player last season for the Demons, earning an honorable mention on the All-State Team after batting .461, recording 28 RBIs and scoring 27 runs.
“She really stepped up her game from her freshman year to her junior year, granted we didn’t have a sophomore year for softball, but she really put the time into it,” said Scott Mack.
Another key fixture in the Deerfield offense is returning junior Grace Brattlie. Brattlie, an honorable mention for all-conference, belted four home runs, recorded 22 RBIs and hit four triples last season
“I knew she was a good ball player, she played a lot of club ball. I never had a good chance to watch her play too much, but she’s an all-around good player also,” said Mack.
Replacing 2021 graduate Ashley Ballmoos behind the plate will be junior Addison Kapral. Kapral, an honorable mention for all-conference, batted .300 with 24 hits and 16 RBIs.
“She’ll be getting most of the action behind the plate as a catcher since we graduated Ashley Ballmoos, who was a four-year catcher for us,” said Mack.
Battling against Johnson Creek last season, the Demons finished second in the Trailways-South conference standings. With most of their all-conference players returning, expect a battle between the Demons and Blue Jays for the title.
Deerfield opens the season on Tuesday, Mar. 22 at 4:30 p.m. at Belleville High School.