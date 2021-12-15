Library board and village board will need to work together on building expansion

That Deerfield residents value their public library has never seemed to be at question.
From its start many years ago above the village hall, to its move to West Nelson Street in the 1980s, to the current pandemic era when its staff and board have weathered COVID-19 while holding fast to a pre-pandemic building expansion vision, the library has long had community backing.
And yet, last month, the library board felt the expansion plans were on such shaky ground that they were compelled to speak up at a village meeting.
There shouldn’t have been a need to offer emotional testimony before the village board on why the library needs more space.
Neither should there have been a need for a yard-sign campaign last month publicly proclaiming the library has backers.
Yet, yard signs now pepper the community.
Local support for the library’s expansion had already been cemented in a survey in early 2019, in which about two-thirds of respondents said they would support enlarging it. Another one-quarter said they needed more information and only 12 percent then said were opposed.
The good news is that last month’s efforts by the library board sparked some new conversation.
In recent weeks, the complicated relationship between the statutorily independent library board and village board, that by state law serves as the library’s fiscal agent, has appeared to function as it should when a large and costly building projects is at stake.
There appears to have been some honest, albeit fledgling, discussion about needs and fiscal realities.
In the end, the library board may not get everything it’s asking for. But we hope whatever the outcome, that the facts will have been thoroughly weighed and the final decision cooperatively made.
In 2019, the Deerfield Public Library’s last normal, pre-pandemic year of operation, about 42,000 items were borrowed, about 17,000 people visited the building and about 3,600 people attended a program. Also, that year, about 1,100 people used a library computer and the building’s wi-fi was accessed about 23,000 times.
The recent yard-sign campaign aligns with those stats: Deerfield loves and uses its library. And the library needs to grow.
The road to a final project plan, and to construction, will be best served by good, joint decision making between the library board and village board, with ample opportunities for public input.
We’ve been encouraged, in recent weeks, to see movement in that direction.