Going into halftime of their game against state-ranked Marshall the scoreboard read 22-22, giving the Blue Jays not only some satisfaction, especially since they lost to the Cardinals by 42 points in their first Capitol South meeting.
But a 20-4 Marshall run in the second half ultimately led to Cambridge’s demise in a Jan. 26 meeting.
“We did play Marshall very well. They are a nice team and to go into half tied with them, says a lot to our girls about their focus and ability to execute our plan” said Cambridge head coach Kelly Cunningham. “We were able to pull them out of their bread and butter defense of 1-2-2 with our vision and willingness to share the ball.
Midway through the second half the Cardinals, ranked fourth in the Associated Press Division 3 poll, turned a one-point advantage into a 54-35 lead. Anna Lutz led the charge scoring 14 of her season-high 31 points during the outburst.
“We came out pretty strong to start the second half and we took the lead, but also anticipated that they would pick up the intensity a bit too. It was an inside battle offensively and defensively, as we expected. Mayah Holzheuter did a great job occupying the inside and finding cutting teammates for looks. Saveea Freeland also was aggressive on the offensive end of the floor getting some outside and inside contributions.”
Cambridge got 18 points from Freeland while Holzhueter added 16. The 5-foot-11 forward scored eight points during a 9-0 Blue Jay run to end the first half, including a 17-foot jumper that tied the score.
Holzhueter’s basket to start the second half gave the Blue Jays a 24-22 advantage.
It was Marshall 40th straight Capitol South Conference win dating back to the 2016-17 season.
MARSHALL 63, CAMBRIDGE 41
Marshall 22 41 — 63
Cambridge 22 19 — 41
Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 12 5-7 31, Andrews 4 0-3 8, Weisensel 0 3-4 3, Michalak 1 0-0 2, Nickel 8 3-4 19. Totals — 25 11-18 63.
Cambridge — Roidt 1 0-0 2, Holzhueter 8 0-0 16, Stenklyft 2 1-2 5, Freeland 7 3-4 18. Totals — 18 4-6 41.
3-point goals — M 2 (Lutz 2); C 1 (Freeland 1). Total fouls — M 12; C 14.
Cambridge 59
Belleville 56
The Blue Jays made a six-point halftime lead stand up holding off Belleville in Capitol South play Jan. 29.
Holzhueter and Freeland combined for 38 points, while Kayla Roidt and Maggie Schmude combined for 16 as Cambridge improved to 2-6 in conference play.
Alyssa Caskey and Eva Foley led the Bulldogs with 19 and 17, respectively.
CAMBRIDGE 59, BELLEVILLE 56
Belleville 25 31 — 56
Cambridge 31 28 — 59
Belleville (fg ft-fta pts) — Smith 3 0-0 6, Foley 6 3-5 15, Stampfl 3 1-3 8, Edge 2 2-2 6, Caskey 8 3-5 19, Grefsheim 1 0-0 2. Totals — 23 9-15 56.
Cambridge — Holzhueter 7 7-14 21, Freeland 64-8 17, Stenklyft 1 0-0 3, Schmude 2 3-7 7, Roidt 4 1-2 9, Davis 1 0-0 2. Totals — 21 15-31 56.
3-point goals — B 1 (Stampfl); C 2 (Freeland, Stenklyft). Fouled out; Smith; Stenklyft.
Markesan 39
Cambridge 34
Only three Blue Jays scored in a close loss to Markesan Monday.
Holzhueter led Cambridge with 22 points, while Freeland scored nine and Roidt added the other three.
Gracie Mast poured in a game-high 24 to lead the Hornets.
MARKESAN 39, CAMBRIDGE 34
Markesan 26 13 — 39
Cambridge 7 25 — 34
Markesan (fg ft-fta pts) — Bobek 0 0-1 0, Whitney 0 0-2 0, Jaehnke 2 1-2 6, Clark 3 0-0 7, Mast 10 1-4 24, Graff 1 0-0 2. Totals — 16 4-12 39.
Cambridge — Holzhueter 22, Roidt 3, Freeland 9. Totals — 34.
WIAA Seeding
Cambridge received a No. 4 seed and will host No. 5 Clinton to begin its WIAA Division 3 tournament run on Tuesday, Feb. 9. The regional semifinals are Feb. 12 while the regional finals are Feb. 14.
WIAA sectionals will be held Feb. 18 and 20, with the 2021 WIAA Division 3 State Girls Basketball Tournament taking place Feb. 25-27 at a yet-to-be-determined site.
