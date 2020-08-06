Jordan Marty is a hands-on kind of guy. In high school, he built a chicken coop for his brother, a bench and table for his woods technology class and put together a birdhouse for his environmental studies course.
“I love building stuff,” said the former Cambridge High School athlete who hopes to put his hands to good use and contribute to the football team at Minnesota State University-Moorhead, where he recently signed a letter of intent.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Marty was recruited as a tight end after snaring 71 career catches for 1,073 yards and 11 touchdowns. On defense, he had eight career sacks and six interceptions as the Blue Jays won three straight Capitol South Conference titles in 2017-19. In Marty’s senior season of 2019, Cambridge finished 4-0 in the league and 9-2 overall after falling in the Level 2 game of the WIAA postseason. Marty was named to the all-conference first team three times.
Marty said his days as a tight end started when he was a running back on the middle school football team.
“In middle school, coach (Mike) Klingbeil already had plans for me coming up,” he said. “I was in the backfield in middle school, but he wanted me to get reps at tight end because that’s where he wanted me to play in high school.”
Marty said he was also a rover on defense, playing wherever he was needed. Klingbeil’s guidance and encouragement helped develop Marty into a college athlete.
“Since he had experience playing football, he helped me learn from that,” he said. “Ever since my freshman year, he was on my back, grinding me to get better. Our playoffs didn’t end up how we wanted them, but getting that experience was really cool.”
Marty was also a standout in baseball and basketball at Cambridge, but football was always his preferred sport when he was looking into attending college. Being a three-sport student athlete proved to be quite an education.
“It gave me great time management skills because I have to go from school in the morning to practice to get homework done,” Marty said. “I also have a girlfriend and I need to spend time with her.”
Minnesota State-Moorhead head coach Steve Laqua will be entering his 10th year with the Dragons after ending last season with a 6-5 record. In 2018, the team finished 8-4 overall and earned a berth in the Mineral Water Bowl in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
Marty, who plans to major in project management, said he looks forward to the experience of playing college football.
“They made it feel like home right away,” he said. “As Coach Laqua said, you’re here to play football, but after this we want to make you into a better man.”
SEASON’S START DELAYED
Marty will have to wait a little longer to begin his collegiate career. Minnesota State-Moorhead plays in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, and last week announced it would delay the start of the 2020 fall season two weeks due to COVID-19.
The Dragons will open the season on Sept. 26 at home against Upper Iowa University.
