Deerfield football drops game vs Cambria-Friesland

The Deerfield Demons were unable to pull off a win on senior night, taking a 34-20 loss to the Cambria-Friesland Hilltoppers on Friday, Sept. 24.
“This class was my first class when I was here, so they were seventh graders and I started as a middle school teacher, so I’ve had the unique experience to have them for both years in middle school, and follow them for four years through high school,” said Deerfield head coach Derek Sweger about the senior class. “They’re such good kids, they’re good football players, but they’re better men. I can’t imagine my time here without them...this group of kids is why you get into coaching.”
Cambria took advantage of a Deerfield fumble in the first quarter as senior running back Owen Jones took a jet sweep for a 64-yard touchdown. Cambria converted a two-point conversion to go up 8-0 with 4:16 left in the first quarter.
Deerfield drove down the field as junior quarterback Tommy Lees found the endzone on a quarterback run from three yards. After failing the two-point conversion, Deerfield kicked off to senior quarterback Brady Sanborn of Cambria, who took the kick back 88 yards for a score.
In the second quarter, Deerfield took a 14-12 after Lees scored on a quarterback sneak and found senior wide receiver Dayton Lasack for the two-point conversion. The Deerfield defense then forced a three and out, but the offense had a drive end after a tipped pass fell right into the hands of a Cambria defender, who was on the ground.
The Deerfield defense forced a turnover on downs with under a minute left in the second quarter, and Deerfield began to drive down the field. Senior wide receiver Collin Klade caught a pass over the middle, but got taken down and suffered an injury. The next pass fell incomplete and Deerfield went into the half with a 14-6 lead.
“The single hardest thing to overcome in a high school sporting event isn’t turnovers or chunk plays, it’s watching one of your good friends on the ground, having to get carted off and you don’t practice for that,” said Sweger. “There’s no magic words that I can say, you don’t want to get into hokey, win one for the gipper stuff, but you have kids dealing with their friend, and that’s really hard to come back, it really took the wind out of our sails.”
Jones broke off a long run for Cambria, setting up a three-yard touchdown run by sophomore running back Isaac DeYoung. Lasack broke up the two-point attempt, keeping the Hilltoppers lead at 18 to 14.
On a third and short, Deerfield senior defensive lineman Vince Mancheski made a great tackle at the line of scrimmage to bring up a fourth down. However, Cambria converted the attempt and kept its drive alive, setting up another touchdown run by DeYoung with 11:54 left in the fourth quarter. Cambria went up 34-14 after Jones broke away for a 44-yard score with 2:40 left.
Deerfield kept fighting with 1:44 left in the game as Lees threw a 45-yard pass to freshman wide receiver Zack Hansen, who dragged the defender on his back for five yards to get into the end zone. The Demons could not recover the onside kick, and Cambria ran out the clock for the 34-20 victory.
“It was our best overall game we probably played since the first game, and you want to keep getting better as the season goes on, and we just didn’t get the play that we needed to when we needed to and they did tonight,” said Sweger.
Lees finished the night 15 of 21 for 240 passing yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, while also accounting for 71 yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns.
“We get three more opportunities to go out there, be together, play the game and we’re excited for a fun homecoming week next week,” said Sweger.
Deerfield (2-5, 1-3 conf.) faces St. John’s Northwestern Academies (1-6) for homecoming at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1.