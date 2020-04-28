West Nelson Street in Deerfield is about to get a dramatic new look.
The Deerfield Village Board, meeting by teleconference on April 27 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, voted 6-0 to award a contract to G.M.S. Excavators, to reconstruct the street bordering on Fireman’s Park, including leveling a hill in front of Truckstar Collision Center.
Board member Jerry McMullen was absent.
The work is expected to begin around June 1 and wrap up by early August, stretching from Grand Avenue eastward to Main Street. It will include lowering a hill in front of Truckstar Collision Center, replacing curb and gutter and sidewalks along the entire route and replacing up to 500 feet of water main under the street. It will also slightly narrow the street and widen the sidewalk approaching Main Street, so that the entire stretch of roadway is made a consistent width.
The board approved paying G.M.S. Excavators, of Edgerton, up to $326,000 for the work. That includes a 10 percent contingency fund beyond the firm’s total bid of $297,000 that included a small amount of supplemental work.
The bids came in under budget; the Village Board had expected to pay about $400,000.
G.M.S. Excavators will be paid through the village’s tax incremental finance district #3, which encompasses the downtown area.
The Village Board also voted 6-0 to not special assess the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department, that owns Fireman’s Park, for the cost of replacing the sidewalk along the north side of the park. That cost will now be covered through TIF #3 as part of the overall project.
The street work is being done in conjunction with the expansion of Truckstar’s facility on West Nelson Street, a project that has received developer’s incentive TIF funds in addition to the firm’s own substantial financial investment. Truckstar broke ground in March on a 90-foot-by-180-foot, two-story addition, that roughly doubles its total space and makes use of a brownfield site adjacent to its current building.
The Village Board on April 27 voted to not include construction of a retaining wall across from Truckstar, at the base of a hill of that holds Fireman’s Park shelter. Proposed to have been about 100 feet long and 3-4 feet high, it would have cost an additional $15,800 to build but would have resulted in some lost parking spaces around the shelter.
Leaving out the retaining wall will save the village money in the long-term, that would have had to be spent on its maintenance, noted Village Engineer Tom TeBeest, of Town & Country Engineering of Madison.
G.M.S. Excavators was one of four firms that submitted bids for the project. TeBeest noted that it has worked in Deerfield recently, reconstructing South Washington Street in 2018.
Main Street and Park Drive
In other matters on April 27, the Village Board voted 5-1 to pay Town & Country Engineering $5,000, also through TIF #3, for survey work in the Main Street and Park Drive area, in a step toward extensive streetscape work there.
Board member Don Kositzke dissented.
Park Drive lies between Main Street and Fireman’s Park, stretching south to north from West Deerfield Street to West Nelson Street.
TeBeest said he had hoped to bring a cost estimate for the actual work to the board on April 27, but with an initial estimate exceeding village expectations, that will wait a few more weeks.
The village hopes to hold the total cost to under $500,000, potentially including new sidewalks and lighting on Main Street, new handicapped accessible walkways and amenities like benches between Main Street and Park Drive, and the reconstruction of Park Drive.
TeBeest said an initial estimate, that includes design work by Vierbicher planning and engineering of Madison, is much higher, about $840,000 including a 10 percent contingency fund.
“If you were thinking it would be about $500,000 total, $840,00 would be quite a difference,” TeBeest admitted.
“Five-hundred-thousand is the target, what we are looking to work with,” agreed Village Board member and Planning Commission Chair Scott Tebon. “We need to stay within those bounds.”
TeBeest said he was open to meeting with village officials in coming days to discuss “what’s important for the village to do and what is not, and come down to a more refined estimate.”
Kositzke questioned why surveying work is proceeding when the cost of the entire project still needs refining.
In response, Village President Greg Frutiger said there is a time crunch. The village has until Sept. 12 to finalize contracts for the work if it’s to be paid for through TIF District #3, Frutiger said.
Village Administrator Elizabeth McCredie said Aug. 24 is last possible regularly scheduled Village Board meeting that contracts for TIF #3 projects could be approved, before a state-mandated sunset period begins for the TIF district.
TeBeest said once surveying work begins it could be 60 to 90 days — or early to mid-July — before bids could be sought for the actual work.
Business TIF grants
The Village Board also on April 27 voted to distribute about $9,300 in downtown TIF funds to Karizma Hair Salon, to cover its costs to relocate to a new suite in Liberty Commons.
And the Village Board voted to extend the end date for two business development projects on Main Street, that involve downtown TIF business grants, from April 30 to Aug. 30.
Deerfield Rentals is renovating an apartment building at 2 S. Main St.
Wilfredo and Claudia Dextre are working to remake the former site of Nelson’s Barbershop at 28-30 N. Main St. into Chifa, a Chinese-Peruvian fusion restaurant.
Wilfredo Dextre and Teresa Pelletier of Deerfield Rentals both said in letters to the village that they’ve run into roadblocks with contractors and supplies.
“Thank you for your consideration and your patience. We can assure you that we are working to get this project done,” Dextre wrote in an April 22 letter.
Emergency declaration
The Village Board also on April 27 approved an emergency declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic, including measures that affect emergency responder sick leave and the authority of the village administrator and village president to “take appropriate actions,” during the pandemic to keep the village operating and to safeguard the health of village residents.
