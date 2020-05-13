The Deerfield School District is surveying families of seniors about their preferences on graduation ceremonies. The district is weighing how to celebrate with seniors, given the state-mandated school closure that runs through June 30.
Superintendent Michelle Jensen said at a May 11 School Board meeting that she sees three options: holding a virtual ceremony only, holding a virtual celebration and a summer ceremony, or holding a virtual ceremony with a late summer cook-out or other in-person gathering.
The School Board on May 11 recommended that Jensen survey families, to see what they prefer.
Drive-through ceremonies and having students visiting campus to get their diplomas are both prohibited through June 30, public health guidelines say.
Families are “going to need to know which way we’re doing it,” said board member Melissa Frame. “I think we should probably decide soon if we can.”
Board members threw around ideas that included holding an in-person graduation in late July to avoid college departures, and staggering times when graduates come to graduation to meet gathering requirements. With a small class, Jensen said the district had more flexibility.
“My fear with waiting for August is you lose any kind of thrill of doing it,” Board member Sandy Fischer said.
“We’re going to do the best we can,” Frame said. “It’s not going to be what it’s been before.”
