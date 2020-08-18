State Assembly District 38
Democratic Primary
Town of Christiana 96
Town of Deerfield 162
Town of Cambridge 273
Village of Deerfield 241
Village of Rockdale 27
Total 799
Republican Primary
Town of Christiana 44
Town of Deerfield 79
Village of Cambridge 102
Village of Deerfield 62
Village of Rockdale 8
Total 295
U.S. Congress District 2
Democratic Primary
Town of Christiana 98
Town of Deerfield 164
Village of Cambridge 273
Village of Deerfield 241
Village of Rockdale 28
Total 799
Republican Primary
Town of Christiana 44
Town of Deerfield 78
Village of Cambridge 104
Village of Deerfield 64
Village of Rockdale 8
Total 298
Dane County District Attorney
Democratic Primary
Town of Christiana 92
Town of Deerfield 158
Village of Cambridge 267
Village of Deerfield 237
Village of Rockdale 27
Total 781
Republican Primary
Town of Christiana 2
Town of Deerfield 3
Village of Cambridge 1
Village of Deerfield 5
Village of Rockdale 0
Total 11
Dane County Clerk
Democratic Primary
Town of Christiana 95
Town of Deerfield 159
Village of Cambridge 271
Village of Deerfield 238
Village of Rockdale 27
Total 790
Republican Primary
Town of Christiana 0
Town of Deerfield 4
Village of Cambridge 1
Village of Deerfield 5
Village of Rockdale 0
Total 10
Dane County Treasurer
Democratic Primary
Town of Christiana 95
Town of Deerfield 156
Village of Cambridge 273
Village of Deerfield 237
Village of Rockdale 27
Total 788
Republican Primary
Town of Christiana 0
Town of Deerfield 3
Village of Cambridge 1
Village of Deerfield 6
Village of Rockdale 0
Total 10
Dane County Register of Deeds
Democratic Primary
Town of Christiana 93
Town of Deerfield 158
Village of Cambridge 273
Village of Deerfield 234
Village of Rockdale 26
Total 784
Republican Primary
Town of Christiana 0
Town of Christiana 2
Village of Cambridge 1
Village of Deerfield 5
Village of Rockdale 0
Total 8
Jefferson County Register of Deeds
Democratic Primary
Town of Oakland 8
Village of Cambridge 0
Total 8
Republican Primary
Town of Oakland 221
Village of Cambridge 9
Total 230
Jefferson County District Attorney
Democratic Primary
Town of Oakland 290
Village of Cambridge 13
Total 303
Republican Primary
Town of Oakland 6
Village of Cambridge 0
Total 6
Jefferson County Clerk
Democratic Primary
Town of Oakland 10
Village of Cambridge 0
Total 10
Republican Primary
Town of Oakland 221
Village of Cambridge 9
Total 230
Jefferson County Treasurer
Democratic Primary
Town of Oakland 9
Village of Cambridge 0
Total 9
Republican Primary
Town of Oakland 236
Village of Cambridge 0
Total 236
U.S. Congress District 5
Democratic Primary
Town of Oakland 294
Village of Cambridge 13
Total 307
Republican Primary
Town of Oakland 282
Village of Cambridge 10
Total 292
Source: Dane County Clerk, Jefferson County Clerk
