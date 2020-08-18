State Assembly District 38

Democratic Primary

Town of Christiana 96

Town of Deerfield 162

Town of Cambridge 273

Village of Deerfield 241

Village of Rockdale 27

Total 799

Republican Primary

Town of Christiana 44

Town of Deerfield 79

Village of Cambridge 102

Village of Deerfield 62

Village of Rockdale 8

Total 295

U.S. Congress District 2

Democratic Primary

Town of Christiana 98

Town of Deerfield 164

Village of Cambridge 273

Village of Deerfield 241

Village of Rockdale 28

Total 799

Republican Primary

Town of Christiana 44

Town of Deerfield 78

Village of Cambridge 104

Village of Deerfield 64

Village of Rockdale 8

Total 298

Dane County District Attorney

Democratic Primary

Town of Christiana 92

Town of Deerfield 158

Village of Cambridge 267

Village of Deerfield 237

Village of Rockdale 27

Total 781

Republican Primary

Town of Christiana 2

Town of Deerfield 3

Village of Cambridge 1

Village of Deerfield 5

Village of Rockdale 0

Total 11

Dane County Clerk

Democratic Primary

Town of Christiana 95

Town of Deerfield 159

Village of Cambridge 271

Village of Deerfield 238

Village of Rockdale 27

Total 790

Republican Primary

Town of Christiana 0

Town of Deerfield 4

Village of Cambridge 1

Village of Deerfield 5

Village of Rockdale 0

Total 10

Dane County Treasurer

Democratic Primary

Town of Christiana 95

Town of Deerfield 156

Village of Cambridge 273

Village of Deerfield 237

Village of Rockdale 27

Total 788

Republican Primary

Town of Christiana 0

Town of Deerfield 3

Village of Cambridge 1

Village of Deerfield 6

Village of Rockdale 0

Total 10

Dane County Register of Deeds

Democratic Primary

Town of Christiana 93

Town of Deerfield 158

Village of Cambridge 273

Village of Deerfield 234

Village of Rockdale 26

Total 784

Republican Primary

Town of Christiana 0

Town of Christiana 2

Village of Cambridge 1

Village of Deerfield 5

Village of Rockdale 0

Total 8

Jefferson County Register of Deeds

Democratic Primary

Town of Oakland 8

Village of Cambridge 0

Total 8

Republican Primary

Town of Oakland 221

Village of Cambridge 9

Total 230

Jefferson County District Attorney

Democratic Primary

Town of Oakland 290

Village of Cambridge 13

Total 303

Republican Primary

Town of Oakland 6

Village of Cambridge 0

Total 6

Jefferson County Clerk

Democratic Primary

Town of Oakland 10

Village of Cambridge 0

Total 10

Republican Primary

Town of Oakland 221

Village of Cambridge 9

Total 230

Jefferson County Treasurer

Democratic Primary

Town of Oakland 9

Village of Cambridge 0

Total 9

Republican Primary

Town of Oakland 236

Village of Cambridge 0

Total 236

U.S. Congress District 5

Democratic Primary

Town of Oakland 294

Village of Cambridge 13

Total 307

Republican Primary

Town of Oakland 282

Village of Cambridge 10

Total 292

Source: Dane County Clerk, Jefferson County Clerk

