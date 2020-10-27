Good-bye is never easy.
This week, the Cambridge and Deerfield communities said a forever farewell to a longtime local music and theater force.
At the same time, Deerfield sent a longtime local EMT into well-earned retirement.
Judy Brandt, who founded Cambridge-Deerfield Players Theater in 2003 and was a former longtime Deerfield choir director, died this week after a lengthy illness.
And this week, Tom Miles, of Deerfield, ran his last shift with Deer-Grove EMS after 30 years with the organization as a volunteer EMT. Tom volunteered for decades while working as the former director of the Deerfield Community Center, as the father of two now-grown boys and in recent years while working as a nurse at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
Brandt’s family says they hope to have a community memorial service for her in the spring, delayed by Covid-19.
Due the pandemic, Miles’ retirement party this week at the Deerfield Fire and EMS Station was small, with those unable to be there in person sharing memories and sentiments through a pre-recorded video.
As Tom’s wife, Kathy, said so eloquently for those able to gather, we all know people who give… give…and give… to the forever betterment of their community and their world.
Judy died this week likely never knowing her full impact on the generations of young people with which she shared her passion for music and theater.
Tom will likely never know the full impact of the care he’s given to people over three decades as an EMT and community leader.
Godspeed, Judy.
Rest easy, Tom.
Your professional and volunteer efforts made a difference. For that, the Cambridge and Deerfield communities will be forever indebted.
