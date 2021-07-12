July 16-30 Cambridge-Deerfield area senior meals

CAMBRIDGE
CAP Senior Luncheons
The Cambridge Community Activities Program has resumed its Senior Luncheons on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m. on the patio of Keystone Grill, 206 W. Main St., Cambridge. The next meal is July 28. The cost is $5. Entertainment will be provided at these two luncheons by local musicians. BINGO, cards and special activities that may included a day at the beach are envisioned to be offered in the near future. CAP is looking for individuals interested in volunteering their time and talents to perform for luncheon attendees and is seeking sponsors interested in helping to cover the cost. To RSVP or for more information email Heather Morgan, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at hmorgan@cambridge.k12.wi.us or call 608-423-8045.
McFarland Senior Outreach
The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals remain pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.
Friday, July 16
Honey Baked Chicken
Broccoli
Yams
Macaroni Salad
Pears
Vanilla Ice Cream Cup
MO – Veggie Honey Baked Chicken
NCS – SF ice cream
Tuesday, July 20
BBQ Ribs
Cheesy Potatoes
Pickled Beets
WW Dinner Roll/butter
Mandarin Oranges
Marble cake
MO – Veggie BBQ Meatballs
NCS – SF cookie
Friday, July 23
Italian Sausage with pepper and onion
Coney Bun
Roasted potatoes
Stewed Tomatoes
Cuties or Mandarin Orange
Cherry Italian Ic
MO – Veggie strips with peppers and onion
NCS – SF ice cream
Tuesday, July 27
Tuscan Tortellini Pasta
Mixed greens
Dressing
Dinner roll/butter
Mixed Fruit
Chocolate Pudding Cup
MO – N/A
NCS – SF pudding
Friday, July 30
Egg Salad
on WW Bread
Pickled Beets
Tom. cucumber onion salad
Banana
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
MO – n/a
NCS – pineapple
DEERFIELD
DCC Meals
The Deerfield Community Center has resumed twice-weekly senior gatherings that had been on hold for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
BINGO, coffee and pastries are offered from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesdays. On Thursdays, there will be euchre, coffee and pastries from 10 a.m. to Noon. On both days, to-go lunches will be available at noon for participants.
Call Julie Schwenn at DCC to reserve a spot, (608) 764-5935, ext. 2. A $5 donation is suggested.
Those who don’t want to participate in the morning gathering but still would like to pick up a lunch can also contact DCC to reserve a spot.