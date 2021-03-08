March 11
Elementary school: Chicken and waffles, bosco cheese breadstick, corn, carrots, banana
High school: Chicken and waffles, bosco cheese breadstick, corn, marinara, lettuce mix, cauliflower, banana
March 12
Elementary school: Meatball sub, bosco cheese breadstick, romaine lettuce, carrots, marinara, Sidekick Slushie
High school: Meatball sub, bosco cheese breadstick, lettuce mix, carrots cauliflower, applesauce, Sidekick slushie
March 15
Elementary school: Chicken patty on a bun, bean and cheese burrito, carrots, French fries, pears
High school: Chicken patty on a bun, bean and cheese burrito, carrots, marinara, lettuce mix, pears
March 16
Elementary school: Teriyaki chicken stir fry, bean and cheese burrito, steamed edamame, carrots, Mandarin oranges, brown rice
High school: Teriyaki chicken stir fry, cheese pizza slice, steamed edamame, cucumber slices, lettuce mix, Mandarin oranges, brown rice
March 17
Elementary school: Grilled cheese sandwich, carrots, tomato soup, broccoli, applesauce
High school: Grilled cheese sandwich, bean and cheese burrito, carrots, romaine lettuce, tomato soup, pears
March 18
Elementary school: Jumbo cheese ravioli, bean and cheese burrito, carrots, cucumber slices, apple slices
High school: Jumbo cheese ravioli, bean and cheese burrito, corn, cucumber slices, apple
March 19
Elementary school: Cheeseburger, bean and cheese burrito, carrots, sweet potato fries, mixed fruit, chocolate chip cookie
High school: Cheeseburger, bean and cheese burrito, carrots, lettuce mix, sweet potato fries, mixed fruit, chocolate chip cookie
