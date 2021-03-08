March 11

Elementary school: Chicken and waffles, bosco cheese breadstick, corn, carrots, banana

High school: Chicken and waffles, bosco cheese breadstick, corn, marinara, lettuce mix, cauliflower, banana

March 12

Elementary school: Meatball sub, bosco cheese breadstick, romaine lettuce, carrots, marinara, Sidekick Slushie

High school: Meatball sub, bosco cheese breadstick, lettuce mix, carrots cauliflower, applesauce, Sidekick slushie

March 15

Elementary school: Chicken patty on a bun, bean and cheese burrito, carrots, French fries, pears

High school: Chicken patty on a bun, bean and cheese burrito, carrots, marinara, lettuce mix, pears

March 16

Elementary school: Teriyaki chicken stir fry, bean and cheese burrito, steamed edamame, carrots, Mandarin oranges, brown rice

High school: Teriyaki chicken stir fry, cheese pizza slice, steamed edamame, cucumber slices, lettuce mix, Mandarin oranges, brown rice

March 17

Elementary school: Grilled cheese sandwich, carrots, tomato soup, broccoli, applesauce

High school: Grilled cheese sandwich, bean and cheese burrito, carrots, romaine lettuce, tomato soup, pears

March 18

Elementary school: Jumbo cheese ravioli, bean and cheese burrito, carrots, cucumber slices, apple slices

High school: Jumbo cheese ravioli, bean and cheese burrito, corn, cucumber slices, apple

March 19

Elementary school: Cheeseburger, bean and cheese burrito, carrots, sweet potato fries, mixed fruit, chocolate chip cookie

High school: Cheeseburger, bean and cheese burrito, carrots, lettuce mix, sweet potato fries, mixed fruit, chocolate chip cookie

Load comments