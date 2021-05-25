Letter to the Editor: Citizens for a Responsible Fire and EMS

To the Citizens for a Responsible Fire and EMS Proposal: We are still waiting.
You might remember how you told us not once, not twice, but three times that you had a much better idea of how the end product of the fire and EMS proposal put before the voters on April 6 should look.
You and your well-connected friends who sit on various government entities took an oath of office (at least I think you did) to be impartial in your judgment on local government issues. Yet, as of this writing, we have not seen anything resembling a four and a half million dollar proposal as expressed by the village president recently in conversation with me. Instead, the ink was hardly dry on the referendum language before you started the campaign to cast doubt, completely ignoring your duty to inform the public about that referendum in a fair and balanced way.
In my 52 years of experience of associating with local government initiatives, I have come to believe that local government’s major role is to build community and to ensure public safety, both with an eye towards foresight to the maximum extent possible. An excellent example of this is our Cambridge elementary school when it was built with an eye toward future needs.
Mr. Breunig and Mr. McNally, please come forward with the revisions you had in mind for the referendum. Oh yes, I have attended the review committee’s two meetings, and you have been silent about revisions.
Our citizens deserve better leadership than we have been given.
- Bill McCarthy, Town of Oakland