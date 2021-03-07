Dane County will relax Covid-19 restrictions

As Covid-19 cases continue to decline, Dane County is loosening its gathering rules effective Wednesday, March 10.
Last week, Public Health Madison & Dane County issued new public health order #14.
In summary it:
- Allows 150 people at indoor gatherings with food or drink and 350 people at indoor gatherings without food and drink. Individuals must stay six feet apart and face coverings remain required.
- Allows 500 people at outdoor gatherings. Individuals must stay six feet apart. Face coverings required at gatherings of more than 50 individuals.
- Updates school protective measure policies regarding employee face coverings and distancing, distancing for students, and student groupings.
- Allows restaurants to open at 50% capacity.
- Allows indoor dining at taverns at 25% of a site's seating capacity. Tables and chairs must be spaced to ensure at least 6 feet between customers who are not members of the same household or living unit.
Provisions unchanged between Order #13 and Order #14:
• Face coverings remain required in enclosed buildings, while driving with people who are not part of your household, and outdoors at a restaurant or tavern. The types of face coverings allowed was updated to reflect new CDC recommendations.
• Businesses continue to be limited to 50% of approved building capacity and must have written cleaning and hygiene policies in place.
• Provisions for continuing education and higher education institutions, industry-specific requirements, health care, public health, human service, infrastructure, manufacturing, government, and religious entities and groups remain unchanged.
The entire text of Order #14 is at:publichealthmdc.com/documents/2021-03-02_Order_14.pdf
Updated assessment tool
Public Health Madison & Dane County also last week released an updated tool for assessing the county’s progress through the pandemic. It is called Forward Dane: Updating Metrics in Light of Vaccination Progress PDF. It can be found at: publichealthmdc.com/documents/2021-03-02_forward_dane.pdf
The new assessment tool includes a new set of measures that emphasize vaccine dissemination and epidemiology. The measures no longer have specific thresholds and have been replaced with a more flexible data framework that allows Public Health to adapt measures to the pandemic more rapidly. These new measures will be used as a guide as future decisions are made about public health orders.
“Back in May 2020 there were some tools to inform decision-making about tightening restrictions, but no tools or frameworks for what a national, state, or county-wide reopening process during a pandemic could look like,” Public Health Madison & Dane County Director Janel Heinrich said in a release. “In the time since then, we have learned a great deal about how Covid-19 is spread and ways to better protect ourselves and our communities. The updated Forward Dane recognizes all we have learned in the past year.”
As the pandemic has progressed, a community’s learned experiences became just as important to decision-making as existing metrics and data, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a release. Fewer communities across the country continued to link reopening stages to predetermined metric thresholds, Parisi said.
“We set out at the start of this pandemic with clear goals – trying to minimize illness and death in our community and reduce the toll this pandemic took on families and health care workers that we saw in too many places across this country,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. “These new orders reflect the hope we should all feel as more people get vaccinated and we move closer with each passing day to the final chapters of this pandemic.”
Data to be monitored
Data to be monitored within this tool include percent of Dane County’a population that is at least partially vaccinated, percent of key fully vaccinated populations with disproportionately poor COVID outcomes, variant strains as predominant version of virus in community, case count with 2-week trend, and time from specimen collection to public health contact tracing interview.
These measures will be monitored weekly and progress will continue to be reported to the community via the county's weekly Data Snapshot and Data Notes blog post. Those are at www.publichealthmdc.com
“We are encouraged with how case counts and hospitalizations have continued to fall and vaccinations have increased especially for our most vulnerable. Today we are taking another step in our phased reopening as a result of those data,” Heinrich said. “To maintain our progress and continue on this path, we want to remind everyone to stay vigilant by masking up and avoiding close contact with others whenever possible.”
When the most recent county public health order, Order #13, was issued on Feb. 8, the county’s seven-day Covid-19 case average was 107, and 63 people were hospitalized. Last week, the seven-day case average was 60 and there were 34 people hospitalized. As of last week, 18 percent of the Dane County population had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Avoiding crowded, confined spaces is an important public health strategy, especially until more of the population is vaccinated, officials said.
“It’s important for everyone to remember that while we are continuing our phased reopening of Dane County and loosening some restrictions, all activities contain some risk,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a release. “Public health orders are designed to work on a population level to protect vulnerable people, preserve hospital capacity, suppress illness, and prevent deaths. As an individual or a family, you may need to make stricter choices based on your comfort with risks.”
It is safest to:
• Limit your contact with people you don’t live with.
• Wear a mask when you are with people you don’t live with.
• Maintain six feet of distance from people you don’t live with.
• Limit the activities you engage in on a daily or weekly basis.
• Spend time outdoors, where the virus can more easily disperse in open air.
• Get vaccinated as soon as you are able.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.