On the ballot: Fire and EMS station expansion, Cambridge levy limit

Station Expansion: Five municipalities – the villages of Cambridge and Rockdale and towns of Christiana, Oakland and Lake Mills -- have referendums on the April 6 ballot to approve their portions of a proposed $6.5 million expansion of the fire and station on West Main Street in Cambridge. This is a binding referendum in Christiana, meaning the town board must abide by the outcome. It’s advisory in the other four, meaning town and village boards can override voter sentiment.
Cambridge Levy Limit: Voters in the village of Cambridge will see a second question on the ballot that asks to exceed the village’s state levy limit by $95,000 a year, in perpetuity. Village officials have said it’s necessary to cover rising fire and EMS costs, as well as other future, non-emergency-service costs. In 2021, out of an overall $1.2 million budget, Cambridge was allowed to raise its tax levy just $34,000 over 2020, based on the recent net value of new construction within its borders. For the past two years, the village board has foregone street repairs and public works equipment purchases in order to come in under that cap.
