Recent coverage of the ongoing discussions about the proposed addition and remodel of the Cambridge Area EMS and Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department’s station has shown the Village of Cambridge is considering adding a second referendum to cover the annual cost of maintenance of the station once completed.
This past Saturday, members of the Cambridge EMS, Cambridge Fire Department and the EMS and Fire Commission met with David Flanigan of Keller, Inc. and calculated the following estimates of the annual cost of maintenance and operations of the proposed addition to and remodel of the EMS/fire station.
The commission expects the 2020 costs of maintenance and operation of the current station and apartment across the street (including rent) to be $30,231. The projected annual costs of the new station in 2023 are $42,580. Using current cost sharing ratios, the Village of Cambridge would pay $10,666, the Village of Rockdale $928, the Town of Christiana $8,810, the Town of Oakland $21,124 and the Town of Lake Mills $1682 annually in 2023.
The annual cost in 2023 would increase approximately $3,094 for Cambridge, $269 for Rockdale, $2,372 for Christiana, $6,126 for Oakland and $487 for Lake Mills over 2020 costs.
It should also be noted that a solar electric package is being considered that would generate 60 percent of electricity used, reducing annual costs of the building by another $8,000.
-Gene Kapsner, Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission chair
