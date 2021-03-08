March 11

Elementary school: Tortilla chips, cheddar cheese sauce, apple slices, carrots, milk

Middle-high school: Walking taco with beef taco meat, PB&J Uncrustable, carrots, apple slices

March 12

Elementary school: Cheese pizza, peaches, juice box, milk

Middle-high school: Cheese or pepperoni pizza, broccoli cheese soup with fresh roll, grapes, applesauce

March 15

Elementary school: Pepperoni and provolone sandwich, cheddar Sun Chips, raisins, Sidekick smoothie, milk

Middle-high school: Pepperoni and provolone on ciabatta with marinara, chef salad with Ranch dressing and roll, Sun Chips, raisins, Sidekick smoothie

March 16

Elementary school: Ham and American sandwich, pretzels, pears, carrots, milk

Middle-high school: Ham and cheddar sub, French bread pizza, pretzels, carrots, juice box

March 17

Send home meal Tuesday

PB&J Uncrustable, Goldfish crackers, applesauce, juice box, milk

March 18

Elementary school: Chicken patty, Cheez Its, grapes, fresh green beans, milk

Middle-high school: Chicken patty, PB&J Uncrustable, Cheez Its, grapes, applesauce

March 19

Elementary school: French bread pizza, marinara dipping sauce, apple slices, milk

Middle-high school: Cheese or pepperoni pizza, Mr. Fish Sandwich, apple slices, fresh green beans

