March 11
Elementary school: Tortilla chips, cheddar cheese sauce, apple slices, carrots, milk
Middle-high school: Walking taco with beef taco meat, PB&J Uncrustable, carrots, apple slices
March 12
Elementary school: Cheese pizza, peaches, juice box, milk
Middle-high school: Cheese or pepperoni pizza, broccoli cheese soup with fresh roll, grapes, applesauce
March 15
Elementary school: Pepperoni and provolone sandwich, cheddar Sun Chips, raisins, Sidekick smoothie, milk
Middle-high school: Pepperoni and provolone on ciabatta with marinara, chef salad with Ranch dressing and roll, Sun Chips, raisins, Sidekick smoothie
March 16
Elementary school: Ham and American sandwich, pretzels, pears, carrots, milk
Middle-high school: Ham and cheddar sub, French bread pizza, pretzels, carrots, juice box
March 17
Send home meal Tuesday
PB&J Uncrustable, Goldfish crackers, applesauce, juice box, milk
March 18
Elementary school: Chicken patty, Cheez Its, grapes, fresh green beans, milk
Middle-high school: Chicken patty, PB&J Uncrustable, Cheez Its, grapes, applesauce
March 19
Elementary school: French bread pizza, marinara dipping sauce, apple slices, milk
Middle-high school: Cheese or pepperoni pizza, Mr. Fish Sandwich, apple slices, fresh green beans
