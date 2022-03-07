March 10 Cambridge and Deerfield Art & Life Calendar

CAMBRIDGE
Wednesdays and Fridays: Story Time Shorts
Story Time Shorts have once again resumed at the Cambridge Community Library. Enjoy stories, songs and craft making every Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m. Call (608) 423-3900 for more information.
Native Plant Sale
The Lake Ripley Management District is now accepting orders from Lake Ripley-area property owners for native plants to enhance their landscapes and shorelines. Choose from nearly 200 varieties of native wildflowers and grasses. Orders are due by March 25. The lake district will contact purchasers when their plants are available for pickup in mid-May. More information is on the lake district’s website, www.lakeripley.org, or call the lake district office at (608) 423-4537.
Through March 20: Winter Enrichment Challenge
The Cambridge Community Library is hosting its Winter Enrichment Challenge from now through Sunday, March 20. Those interested can get a form at the library, complete three activities and be eligible for a local prize. The theme is family and genealogy. Call (608) 423-3900 for more information.
April 9: Underwater Egg Hunt
The Cambridge Community Activities Program will host its Underwater Egg Hunt at the Cambridge Community Pool on Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to noon. It includes hunts for children ages 0-4, 5-8 and 9 and above, followed by open swim. More information: More information: (608) 423-8045 or cambridgecap.net.
April 9: Arts Council Gala
The Cambridge Arts Council’s annual Gala is Saturday, April 9, at the Cambridge Winery, with a medieval theme. Admission will be $50 per person. Online reservations will be accepted beginning March 1 via the Arts Council’s website, cambridgewiarts.org.
April 22: Girls Night Out Chocolate Walk
Cambridge businesses will offer evening shopping hours and a “Sweet Stop” map with a chance to fill a box of chocolates while visiting downtown merchants on Friday, April 22. More information is in the Girls Night Out Cambridge Chocolate Walk Facebook Event or email tobibolt@gmail.com. Ticket proceeds will benefit Cambridge Christmas.
April 23: Cambridge Area Youth Center Fundraiser Night
The Cambridge Community Activities Program will host a Fundraiser Night for the Cambridge Area Youth Center on Saturday, April 23 from 4-7 p.m. at Lake Ripley Lanes, W9534 U.S. Highway 12, Cambridge. The event will include open bowling, a euchre tournament, raffle baskets and a silent auction. More information: (608) 423-8045 or cambridgecap.net.
DEERFIELD
March 12: Scouting for Food
On Saturday, March 12, Deerfield BSA Scouts will pick up non-perishable food items from doorsteps through the community. Please place food items on your porch by 9 a.m. Suggested items to donate include dry soup mixes, canned pasta (Spaghettio’s, Spaghetti & Meatballs), alfredo sauce, Manwich, ranch dressing, saltine crackers, canned frosting, and canned olives. A donation bin will also be available at the Deerfield Public Library through March 15.
March 14: VFW Meeting
Deerfield-Cambridge VFW Post 9424 will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 14 at the Deerfield Pistol & Archery Center, 43 N. Main St., Deerfield. For more information call Arvid Bakken at (608) 423-4130.
March 23: Empty Bowls Glazing Workshops
The Deerfield High School Art Club is continuing to host Empty Bowls workshops in March in the DHS Art room and Tech Ed room. The final Empty Bowls Glazing workshop will be on Wednesday, March 23 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. For more information or to register, contact Mr. Brattlie at brattlien@deerfield.k12.wi.us.